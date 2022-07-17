Medicare can be confusing and for those of us feeling lost, it’s great to know there is help to be found in a free class at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave. in Norman.
Whether you are trying to navigate Medicare, help a loved one navigate Medicare or just know that it’s around the corner for you, the class on Medicare Basics taught by David and Diane Lancaster is a great place to start.
For those who are already on Medicare, the class can raise their awareness of changes and new options, David said.
“We also have situations where people will come in on behalf of a loved one and bring the loved one with them,” he said. “Anyone that’s new to the community moving in … a lot of people don’t realize that they have special enrollment periods and things that they do may trigger those enrollment periods.
“Moving to a new zip code, moving into town from another state or their health in general can trigger an enrollment period.”
Diabetes or a heart condition are among the health changes people may not realize will trigger an enrollment period to allow them to get the appropriate Medicare coverage needed.
The Lancasters are certified Medicare plan specialists with years of experience matching people with the appropriate plan for their needs.
“Medicare and the carriers have designed health plans that are specific to the diabetes or the cardiovascular condition,” Diane said. “The benefits are designed to get their benefits at a more reasonable cost or to get into see their doctor more often.”
This free, educational program provides up-to-date, objective information about Prescription Drug plans (Medicare Part D), Advantage Plans, and Supplemental insurance plans (Medigaps).
“There’s lots of things to be explored,” Diane said. “We go through all the different options and answer general education options.”
David said they will stay after the class and answer questions.
“There are people who have to make the decision between buying their medicine and buying groceries,” David said. “We’re here to bridge that gap.”
This class is designed for anyone wanting to understand Medicare enrollment, types of plans, benefits and costs. The Lancasters teach two of the free classes at The Well each month at different times and days to make it available to the widest range of people possible. The class lasts about an hour and involves a lot of time for questions for attendees.
“I try to make the class fun,” David said.
The Lancasters said that people who live in Cleveland County are fortunate that there are a lot of resources for quality care and health care experts in this area, and they want people to connect with the appropriate benefits so they can take advantage of those resources.
“We’ve had people from all over the county at the class, especially in the evening class,” Diane said.
The next Medicare: Learning the Basics classes at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 and at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21. The class is free. Sign up online at https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.