It’s a terrible thing. To be enslaved. Jesus once said, “I tell you the truth, everyone who sins is a slave to sin.” John 8:34.
Slavery has existed in human history as far back as the Egyptians prejudice towards the Hebrews in Exodus chapter one. Hatred, bias, ethnic cleansing, prejudice, class warfare, discrimination,malice are all characteristics of sin.
We cannot mistake God’s revulsion towards this kind of hatred. John states emphactically, “Anyone who hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life in him.” 1 John 3:15
A murderer. That’s not a mild statement. That’s a gut punch from God.
This is said for good reason. Jesus said, “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eyes are bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light within you is darkness, how great is that darkness!” Matthew 6:22-23
Hating another person for any reason is the opposite of light. Light aluminates, magnifies, champions , respects, honors the fact that all people are created in God’s image. Light is representative of good, truth, love, integrity, forgiveness, and hope. The opposite of light is darkness. Darkness hides, evades, covers up, breeds evil. Hate finds its energy in darkness!
Jesus says, “How great is that darkness!” When you give in to hate, Satan has you in darkness, chaos, betrayed and enslaved.
Honestly, I’m a white guy from Georgia. The negative influence of prejudice was prevalent.
I can say with deep sadness that there were times I walked a fine line between prejudice and discrimination.
I wrestled with painful memories of saying and using hateful words. Two young boys fighting over what? Color? Shameful and a disgrace.
But there is a way beyond this disgusting act of hate. His name is Jesus.
Jesus said, “So, if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” — John 8:36
Paul stated, “For He himself is our peace, who has made the two one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility.” — Ephesians 2:14.
The beginning place of peace, the removal of hostility, the place of love and forgiveness. This can only be found in Jesus Christ.
It’s your choice: live in darkness or live in the light of Christ. Let go of hate.