This letter is in response to a national editorial entitled "An Army Special Operations probe sheds light on misogyny in the military," that ran in the Transcript on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Misogyny defined: hatred or prejudice against women, typically exhibited by men! May I, a former U.S.A.R. drill sergeant, pass on a few anecdotes to counter the term "misogyny"?
As a reserve drill sgt I spent 2 or 3 weeks every year for 10 years interacting with basic trainees in Fts
Jackson, Benning, Polk and Sill (or whatever they're called now) participating in the gradual assimilation of women into the combat arms.
At Ft Sill one year I walked the Confidence Course with cadre (full time personnel) and noticed I could see over the wall in one obstacle. Asked why and was told it had been lowered 2 feet because the women couldn't get over it and it was demoralizing for them. So the men could fly over and build false confidence (I kept that opinion to myself).
Again at Sill the cadre at Combat Lifesaver course told me they used to go down the roster 1 2 3 4 to assign 4 person stretcher carry positions in a timed competition. Now they had to go thru each individual's weight and physical attributes (not necessarily male/female) so that everyone could finish.
One more at Sill! Serving as CQ (Charge of Quarters) we had to lock the barracks doors and maintain fire guards plus check the dumpsters and company vehicles all night long because of "trainee male/female unauthorized contact"!
I could go on but the point I'm trying to make is that the problem is not misogyny or sexual harassment in combat units, it's inability to focus on and complete the mission!
Bill Logan SFC USA Rtd, Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.