Something is wrong with this picture: our society, including many of our elected officials, make it easier & easier to carry a gun, so that it can be concealed, no training is required, age limits are going down, and assault weapons are increasingly legal. Meanwhile, the number of mass shootings on this country, including in primary and secondary schools and colleges are tragically rising exponentially. Now I read in the paper that security measures have been upped significantly (& at some expense) at all NPS athletic events. No one feels safe. Especially our children. What is wrong with this picture?
Sondra Shehab, Norman
Commented
