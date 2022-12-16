The holiday party season is dashing along and you haven’t got a thing to wear?
Everybody’s racing to local clothing stores like The Loft, Maurices, Blush and Lucca. They’re checking out great party looks ranging from flannels — yep, flannels — to sequins.
“We’re selling the heck out of comfy stuff. It’s reds, plaids, buffalo check. Anything that’s red and green,” said Darcee Young, store manager of Maurices in Norman.
Though Norman is known for its vibrant music scene and college-town vibe, residents tend to dress in a more conservative, low-key tone, said Michele Fletcher, assistant manager at The Loft in Norman.
“We have a great variety of that look,” Fletcher said, “We also have a lot of sparkle. We have glitter and shimmer, as well.”
Consider the six top trends sure to spice up the party … or warm up the home front.
Shimmering sequins
“Sequin is back. That would be our top look for the holiday season,” Fletcher said. “Sequin pants. Sequin skirts.”
Still clinging to the sweatshirts you lived in during the pandemic? Well, you can hang onto comfy and look party ready.
Just grab a sweatshirt and casually throw it over a sleek pair of sequin pants.
The secret is selecting the same color for both garments. Matching the color says, “Hey, I meant to do this.”
Celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Dua Lipa love this mullet of the fashion world. Comfy on top, party on bottom.
You can pull off the look, too. But, for a more reserved look, try pairing sequined pants or skirt with a plain white T-shirt.
Fletcher also suggests tossing on one of the new sequin blazers over denim or slinky faux leather pants.
Emma Roberts, star of “American Horror Story,” wore a gold sequin jacket with a pleated miniskirt at the Celine fall show in Los Angeles this month.
Other celebrities are clinging to a one-piece sequin look.
Catherine Zeta-Jones chose a black sequin body-conscious dress for a Los Angeles movie premiere earlier this month.
Pretty in plaid
Red plaid is stronger than ever. Ensconced in the romantic lore of the Scottish Highlands, the look just says Christmas.
“You can’t go wrong with red plaid,” Young said.
Everything’s coming up plaid, from halter tops to sun dresses to ruffle blouses.
“There are any number of combinations of red plaid. We’ve got a red plaid blazer that’s really cute,” Young said. “You can do red plaid flannel shirts. You can do [T-shirts] in red plaid.”
Watch for buffalo
Fashionable women are on the hunt for buffalo this winter — buffalo plaid, also called buffalo check.
Indeed, they’ve ripped the buffalo plaid look right off the favorite shirts of great outdoorsmen everywhere.
Unlike other plaids that have thinner designs in varying lengths of color and size, the buffalo check prints have wide, uniform stripes equal in width.
Often shown in red and black or white and black, the big checks look feminine and fresh when fabricated into socks, mini dresses, scarves, shirts and jumpsuits.
Buffalo plaids show no signs of fraying any time soon, especially with fans like Kate Hudson, Hailey Baldwin and Heidi Klum flaunting the look.
Buffalo plaids have gone to the dogs and cats, too. Online, you can find matching buffalo check onesies and bandanas for people and their pets.
“You just about can’t go anywhere without seeing buffalo check,” Young said.
Cut that out
Cutout looks are cutting into fashion consciousness for the holidays.
“We have a couple of different tops with cutouts in the back, or in the front,” Young said. “Sometimes the sleeves have little cutouts in them.”
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian dropped jaws recently when they sashayed around in cutout dresses.
Hadid and her sister, Bella, recently strutted down the runway during New York Fashion Week.
Both supermodels wore sequin gowns with huge cutouts in the front, accessorized with huge hoop earrings and platform metallic pumps.
Kardashian ripped the cutout look last month during a fundraising event. She wore a bold, pink dress featuring cutouts slashing diagonally from her left shoulder.
Velvet luxury
Velvet has been elevated well beyond a favorite look of grandmas and kids.
Thanks in part to Harper’s Bazaar, velvet is considered the epitome of today’s elegance and sophistication.
A velvet blouse is the perfect way to glam up all festivities, according to The Loft’s Fletcher.
Party goers also can wrap themselves in velvet from head to toe.
Vera Wang and Saint Laurent are showing velvet mini and maxi dresses, including some strapless numbers.
One of Tom Ford’s velvet looks is a mini dress with detachable black feathers gracing the edges of the sleeves and hem.
Kylie Jenner slithered in a low-cut, royal blue velvet, strapless dress during the Schiaparelli spring/summer event.
Several designers are using velvet chokers to accessorize dresses, regardless of fabrication.
Black ankle boots, clear shoes and pointed-toe pumps provide extra party punch for the luxe look.
Go bold
“Bright bold colors … are coming back — the hot pinks, the bright greens,” Fletcher said . “Those are the colors that are more for the holidays, as well.”
She likes colorful sweaters over a buttoned-down blouse, paired with a multicolored skirt.
Fletcher said she’ll probably wear relaxed jeans and a red sweater over a blouse for this year’s family holiday events.
“You’ve gotta have something with red,” Young said.
Young recently wore a leopard sweatshirt over a red plaid top to work. She topped off her relaxed boyfriend jeans with brown boots.
“I could go to a party with what I’ve got on. I don’t have to sparkle,” Young said. “I think this is a great look. It’s comfortable, but it’s also dressy enough that If I wanted to go to anything downtown, I could wear what I have on and I’d be right in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.