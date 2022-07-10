Have you ever wondered if there really is a little rock in Little Rock?
French explorer Bernard de la Harpe was the first to note a large, outcropping of rock on the north side of the Arkansas River in 1722.
On the opposite bank was a smaller outcropping — le petit rocher — the little rock. The settlement that eventually grew up on the south side of the river was known by that name: Little Rock.
As far as the city’s attractions go, the rock is low on the list. But if you want to see it, it is located at the base of the Junction Bridge. The southern end of the bridge sits on part of the geologic feature.
Once a railroad bridge, now a pedestrian walkway, it provides great views of both Little Rock and North Little Rock, and colored lights paint beautiful colors on the river at night.
Attractions along the river are numerous, and a lovely riverside park connects many of them.
At the east end of the stretch is the Clinton Presidential Center. Looking like a large, metal shoebox on stilts, it stretches toward the river.
Inside are all sorts of presidential memorabilia, including a number of documents and personal letters. I always enjoy seeing the gifts given to the president and standing in the replica of the Oval Office.
The Rivermarket Entertainment District runs from Interstate 30 west for four blocks on President Clinton Avenue.
In the center of the district is the Ottenheimer Market Hall. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Sunday, this is a fun stop for lunch, with a variety of booths serving international cuisines.
The Farmers’ Market behind the hall is a kaleidoscope of colors and flavors on Saturdays from May until September.
Also in this area are a number of other eateries and shops. The Museum of Discovery is a do-not-miss for families with children.
The park along the river stretches many blocks with a great trail for walking or biking, spots to rest and playgrounds. Toward the west end, the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden is especially attractive.
Back on the main drag (President Clinton Avenue turns into Markham west of La Harpe Boulevard), the elegant Old Statehouse Museum is a magnet for history lovers.
To walk in the footsteps of early settlers, visit the Historic Arkansas Museum. A combined indoor and outdoor facility, it includes some of Little Rock’s oldest structures (restored) and galleries with beautiful, made-in-Arkansas art and historical artifacts.
Don’t miss the joyous sculpture, “Party for Peg,” outside. Groups of cut-out metal dancers are perched on pedestals incorporating rocks, horseshoes and other small items from every county in the state.
Civil rights history also is a big element in the Little Rock story. The No. 1 stop here is the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.
People can see a statue of the Little Rock Nine on the State Capitol grounds. The Mosaic Templar Cultural Center focuses on the African-American experience in Arkansas.
Here’s a bit of civil rights history you can really get your teeth into. The Lassis Inn, founded in 1905, is one of the oldest Black establishments in Arkansas. People can sit in the same wooden booths where Black community leaders felt safe discussing school desegregation and other racial concerns.
The setting is simple, and the food is delicious. The limited menu features catfish and buffalo ribs from the buffalo fish, a large member of the carp family. Dipped in corn meal and deep fried, these are mighty tasty.
In 2020, the Lassis Inn was honored with an American Classics Award given by the James Beard Foundation.
You’d expect southern classic cooking in Little Rock — and you’ll find it — but there’s a world of cuisine here just waiting to be tasted.
Other spots I’ve loved include Three Fold Noodles + Dumplings Co., where Chinese steamed buns, noodles and dumplings are handmade in house every day.
South of the border favorites are a real treat at Heights Taco & Tamale Co.
For food with a view, Brave New Restaurant overlooks the Arkansas River with the Little Rock skyline in the distance. Chef and owner Peter Brave is a real Renaissance man.
People can enjoy his food, see his artwork and enjoy roasts from his own beans. Have a cup, then take some home.
Whatever you do, save room for dessert. The chocolate crème brûlée made with the finest Belgian chocolate is a gustatory experience.
Little Rock has a number of interesting neighborhoods to explore. South Main — or Soma — is a cool, come-back neighborhood. Esse Purse Museum is one of my favorite museums.
Loblolly Creamery offers great sweet treats, and Roots Café is a haven for vegetarians and locavores.
And stroll through Bernice Garden, a shady spot with interesting art.
Close by is the Quapaw Quarter, one of the oldest residential neighborhoods in Little Rock. You’ll see some interesting architecture here — from a rare Egyptian-inspired design (Fordyce House, 1904) to fancy Queen Anne houses, Craftman and English Revival.
One of the most popular sites is the Villa Marre, an Italianate Second Empire beauty that served as the exterior shot for the headquarters of Sugarbaker and Associates on the TV show “Designing Women.”
North of the river in North Little Rock, the Argenta District is an up-and-coming entertainment area.
Flyaway Brewing is a good stop here for a brew and a bite. Try Ristorante Capeo for Italian food in a rustic setting.
Also in North Little Rock is one of the best photo ops: the Old Mill. Built to look old and accompanied by a variety of faux bois embellishments, it’s often used as a background for senior shots, quinceanera photos and wedding shoots. It was used in the opening credits for “Gone with the Wind.”
Another of my favorite places is the Big Dam Bridge — it sounds so naughty.
For bikers, or truly serious hikers, the riverfront parks on both sides of the river are connected by bridges. A 17-mile loop trail takes you up one side of the river and down the other — perfect for exercise.
But for me, it’s a lovely place to end the day, watching the sun set over the Arkansas and saving my energy for my next day’s Little Rock adventures.