While the stage crew at Sooner Theatre is working on ways to create snow for their holiday production, a local business will make a generous donation to the community theater if it actually snows on Christmas.
If it snows at least one inch at Max Westheimer Airport on the holiday, Newt and Gina Mitchell, owners of Mitchell’s Jewelry on Main Street, said they are prepared to donate $50,000 to the theater.
Snow or not, the Mitchells will donate a portion of proceeds from all purchases made at their store Dec. 10-24, when customers show their souvenir ticket from the theater’s production of White Christmas.
Newt said they are longtime supporters of Sooner Theatre. When they got word of the pandemic-related struggles of the theater industry, they wanted to reach out and help this holiday season.
“We love what Sooner Theatre brings to our community and knew we could find some way to make their holidays a little brighter because they are such an important part of the arts community,” Newt said in a statement. “The Sooner Theatre is a source of entertainment and education, and we want to see them continue to positively affect our community.”
