Davenports, Gerbers receive Jim Keating Award
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma held their annual Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon at the Greens Country Club on Feb. 7. Oklahoma City therapist and speaker Ben Glover spoke about hope and perseverance to the 120 attendees.
During the luncheon, Bruce McIntyre, executive director of the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, presented John and Midge Gerber and Tony and Darla Davenport with the Jim Keating Award for excellence in service to Parkinson’s patients and families in Oklahoma. This award is given annually to the person or people who have made the biggest difference in the lives of Parkinson’s families.
Midge Gerber and Darla Davenport stated the Weatherford Parkinson’s Support Group in 2004. The Davenports continue to lead this group along with Bob and Betty Klaassen. Following a move, the Gerbers now help lead the Norman Parkinson’s Support Group. Tony Davenport and John Gerber are both living with Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma coordinates over 30 support groups currently around the state, 32 Parkinson-specific exercise groups, 17 speech therapy groups and over 1700 individuals involved in educational events each year. The Foundation’s mission is to inspire hope and transform lives for Parkinson patients and families in Oklahoma.
For more information on the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, 810-0695 or visit www.parkinsonoklahoma.com.
Randall University hosts Civil War symposium
The Civil War will be the topic of a day-long event at Randall University on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The symposium will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
This is the fourth annual Civil War symposium hosted by Randall University, a liberal arts college associated with the Free Will Baptist denomination. Randall is located at 3701 South Interstate 35 Service Road in Moore.
At 9:30 a.m., John Dwyer will speak on the Civil War in the Indian Territory. Dwyer is an adjunct professor at Southern Nazarene University, who has published three books on the Civil War, including "The War Between the States: America’s Uncivil War." His book, "The Oklahomans: The Story of Oklahoma and its People," won the Will Rogers Award for Western non-fiction in 2017.
Dan DeKalb, a civil engineer who is a member of the Oklahoma City Civil War Roundtable, will give a multi-media presentation on the Battle of New Market at 10:30 a.m. After a lunch break from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ben Odom, the president of the Oklahoma City Civil War Roundtable, will speak on Confederate Grand Strategy, followed by Jeff Massey at 1:30 p.m. Massey is an assistant district attorney in Cleveland County, while Odom is in the private practice of law in Norman.
At 2:30 p.m., Carroll Wilson will present a program on the inter-connections between the Mexican War and the Civil War. Wilson is treasurer of the Oklahoma City Civil War Roundtable, and deputy commander of the General Stand Watie Military History Society.
At 3:30 p.m., Mark “Beau” Cantrell will offer a lesson on the members of the Confederate Congress from Indian Territory. Cantrell is known as the Walking Encyclopedia of the Civil War among Oklahoma’s Civil War buffs. Craig McKinley will conclude the symposium with a program at 4:30 on The Fatal Order at the Battle of Chickamauga. McKinley is a past camp commander in the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Steve Byas, a history professor at Randall University, is the superintendent of the symposium.
The conference is named for Dr. James G. Caster, a retired history and government professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, who is a founder of the Oklahoma City Civil War Roundtable.
Mayor to Host Girls Empowerment Event March 8
To celebrate International Women’s Day, Mayor Breea Clark will be hosting a Girls Empowerment Event at City Hall for 80 eighth grade girls. The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 at City Hall and will conclude at 6 p.m. at the Norman Central Library.
The mission of the event is to equip attendees with meaningful tools to face the challenges of young womanhood as they prepare to enter high school through guest speakers and educational sessions that will focus on financial responsibility, physical wellness, and building a personal brand.
The keynote speaker will be OU Women’s Basketball Coach Sherri Coale, and there will be a panel titled “Ladies in Leadership: Taking Charge at City Hall.” The panel will be moderated by Clark, and panelists include Jayci Jacks, Norman firefighter; Geri Wellborn, Water Treatment Plant manager; and City Clerk Brenda Hall.
"I am very excited to offer this empowerment event for eighth grade girls in our community. Middle school is a crucial time when our kids really dive into self-esteem, personal brands on social media, and habits related to health and finances. A program like this would have helped me immensely when I was in the eighth grade, and I'm grateful for the support of our community partners that helped to make this event possible," Clark said. "It is also worth noting that 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of women having the constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, which makes this a fitting year to host this event."
The event is free to participants, and lunch, dinner and a T-shirt will be provided. Sponsors are Republic Bank & Trust, Benvenuti’s, Firehouse Subs, Eskimo Sno, Fowler Holding Company, King Kopy, Andy Alligator’s, Sooner Bowling, The Custard Factory, and Norman Parks & Recreation.
Register online at www.clarkfornorman.com. Send questions to clarkfornorman@gmail.com.
— Submitted Content
