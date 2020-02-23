Local briefs

Norman North pom teams headed to Orlando
Norman North High School pom varsity and junior varsity teams will compete for a national championship in the 2020 NDA National Championship March 6-8 at the Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida.
The teams competing in the championship have earned a bid by attending a summer camp, competing in a regional or classic championship or submitting a video with National Dance Alliance. These performances highlight the team’s best ability in all areas of dance, and are scored against a national standardized scale.
The Norman North teams will showcase their routine on the National Dance Alliance's National’s stage before hundreds of fans. In addition to competing, teams have the opportunity to enjoy a trip to Orlando and experience Universal Studios as well as Walt Disney World Resort parks.
Southern Smash travels to the OU
The University of Oklahoma brings Southern Smash’s signature Scale Smash to campus for Eating Disorders Awareness Week on Wednesday. The Scale Smash will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on the South Oval.
“Smashers” will take sledgehammers to scales to demolish the idea of perfection, write on “Let it Go” balloons to release their ideal numbers and create “Dare to LOVE Yourself” cards. This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsor, Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center.
Founder and chief smasher McCall Dempsey started Southern Smash in November 2012, after battling an eating disorder for 15 years, to challenge men and women to redefine their worth and beauty by letting go of the perfect number. In July 2019, Southern Smash became a program of The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.
The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is a national nonprofit that was founded in October 2000 to raise awareness of eating disorders, eliminate stigma, promote access to care and support those struggling.
The Alliance offers educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website, www.findEDhelp.com; low-cost, life-saving outpatient to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; free support groups; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.
For more information on The Alliance and Southern Smash, visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com or call 866-662-1235.
Benefit event for Norman Cultural Connection is Saturday
Good Vibrations: Sound Immersion and Meditation Experience will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ashtanga Yoga Studio, 120 E. Tonhawa St., Norman.
The event is a benefit for Norman Cultural Connection, a local nonprofit that brings multicultural programs to Norman, and all proceeds will go to center. A suggested $20 donation supports upcoming events with the Tibetan monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery in India.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and participants may bring their own blankets and pillows to set up a comfortable space to relax to the meditative sounds of a variety of vibrational instruments. A few chairs will be available. A silent auction and book sale will also take place throughout the morning and refreshments will be provided.
For more information and advance registration visit: www.normanculturalconnection.org or contact Marial Martyn, mmartyn@normancc.org 201-9991.
Veterans wellness fair set for Saturday
Envision Success for Veterans Inc., will host its annual Veterans and Family Wellness Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1151 E. Main St., in G Wing of the Community Services Building on the northwest corner of Main Street and 12th Avenue NE in Norman. The group will be hosting several vendors with information about health, employment, education, benefits, and resources many need after leaving the military. There will be a power chair accessibility course for visitors to experience typical challenges individuals in power chairs encounter.
This Wellness Fair will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Veterans Interview Clothing Locker and Veterans Freedom Plaza.
The Veterans Interview Clothing Locker will permit veterans to have professional clothing, a polished resume and assisting with their preparation interviews for acquiring employment. Post military life can be challenging in unexpected ways. The clothing will allow veteran job seekers the clothing that is needed for a successful job interview. The Veterans Freedom Plaza will be a relaxing outdoor place where veterans and or their families can sit, relax, and enjoy the serenity and peace of being outdoors.
Envision Success for Veterans is a non-profit organization, where veterans support veterans in civilian life; whether they discharged days or decades ago. All veterans, family members, and supporters can stop by for free cup of coffee, a classic game, or join a Learning for Fun program or other events.
All Envision programs are free to veterans and immediate family; donations welcome. Visit Envision Success for Veterans at https://www.facebook.com/EnvisionSuccessOK.
