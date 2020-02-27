Local briefs

19th Amendment celebration tonight
Norman residents will celebrate the Oklahoma Legislature's ratification of Women's Right to Vote at 7 p.m. today at Midway Deli, 601 W. Eufaula St. Exactly 100 years ago in 1920, Oklahoma's populist all-male legislators became the 33rd state legislature to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Thirty-six states were needed and six months later, the 36th state, Tennessee, voted to ratify on Aug. 18, 1920. One week later, on Aug. 26, 1920, the U.S. Secretary of State formally added the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
The Norman event at Midway Deli will include a brief history by Doris Kupfer, Norman League of Women Voters, about the Suffragette movement. Camille Landry, Women and Genders Studies graduate, will acknowledge the other women who struggled for equality, but didn't get to vote until decades later.
Music will be provided by singer-songwriter Susan Herndon, recently featured in the Transcript's Norman Magazine.
Food and drink will be available.
Alcott Middle Schools wins Ebony Awareness Bowl
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Norman Alumni Chapter hosted its sixth annual Ebony Awareness Bowl Feb. 23 at Norman City Hall. Four teams of up to five members each participated in the event, which is basically a Black History trivia contest: Alcott “Achievement,” Alcott “Enthusiasm,” Alcott “Respect” and Star-Spencer Mid-High. Cash prizes were awarded to each of the participating teams.
The Alcott “Achievement” Team won first place and $500; the Star-Spencer Team won second place and $350; the Alcott “Enthusiasm” Team won third place and $250 and the Alcott “Respect” Team finished in fourth place and $150. Among the questions correctly answered by the winning teams were: “What U.S. Supreme Court case that led to desegregation began in Cleveland County Court in Norman (Sipuel vs. Oklahoma University Board of Regents)?”; “What African-American is known as ‘America’s Greatest Composer’ (Duke Ellington)?”; “Who wrote ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’ (Gil Scott-Heron)?”
The Ebony Awareness Bowl is a culminating event in the school year-based Kappa Ebony Awareness League (KEAL) program. In addition to Alcott and Star-Spencer, students from Irving Middle School also participate in the KEAL program. Members of the alumni and undergraduate fraternity members from the University of Oklahoma, the Zeta Omega Chapter, visit the schools several times per month to mentor the middle school students on African-American History, life skills, interpersonal and interracial relations, and other matters. The KEAL program targets African-American boys, but all interested middle school students are welcomed. The Objectives of the KEAL program are for the students to:
1. Acquire knowledge about and appreciate the accomplishments of Black people.
2. Secure authentic information about the contributions of Blacks to the total stream of history.
3. Develop interest in reading and research techniques.
4. Gain self-understanding and self-confidence.
5. Develop self and community awareness.
6. Enhance academic skills.
7. Develop state presence.
The KEAL program is co-sponsored by Republic Bank and Bank of Oklahoma.
— Submitted Content
