Cleveland County LEPC meets Wednesday
The Cleveland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its next regular quarterly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Norman Regional Hospital's board room. The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in attending is welcome.
The committee is a planning group designated to develop and review plans for responding to chemical release emergencies in Cleveland County. The committee is currently composed of volunteers from government, business, and emergency response organizations although membership is open to anyone that lives in Cleveland County.
For more information about the meeting or the LEPC in general, contact Geri Wellborn at 321-2182.
Sooner Flight Academy opens camp registration
Registration for the University of Oklahoma’s Sooner Flight Academy summer flight camps is now open.
Camps take place throughout June and July and provide campers with fun and immersive opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as it relates to flight, from an age-appropriate perspective.
Each weeklong, non-residential flight camp is designed to challenge students ages 6 to 18 to experience the world of flight through hands-on activities that let them engage with the science of physics. The week culminates on Saturday morning for campers age 8 to 13 with an educational airplane flight over Norman, while oldest campers experience their cross-country and pattern flights during the camp week (subject to weather and aircraft/pilot availability). Campers ages 6 and 7 do not fly, but experience getting in the aircraft during a pre-flight activity.
Most camp levels are offered once in June and once in July, so parents can choose the camp that best fits their family’s summer schedule. Penguins 1 and 2 are scheduled in June only. Camps are limited to 24 participants in each session.
Registration requires a non-refundable application fee of $25 as well as camp fees, due at the time of registration. Registration remains open for each camp session until the Monday morning before the start of each camp or until the camp is filled.
Parents can also apply for a partial scholarship to defray part of the cost of summer camp during registration. In addition to providing income and household information, scholarship applications require a brief description of why you are requesting a scholarship, as well as a creative submission from the prospective camper in the form of an essay, video, poem, story, picture, diorama or other work in which your child shows or tells the scholarship selection committee why they want to attend a summer camp.
The deadline to complete scholarship applications is April 1.
For more information about Sooner Flight Academy, visit flightcamp.ou.edu. To learn more about degrees and programs offered by OU Extended Campus, visit pacs.ou.edu.
Kalyn Free to speak at Cornbread and Beans
Kalyn Free, attorney and social activist, will speak at the Tyner Cornbread and Beans lunch at noon on Friday at the West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1309 W. Boyd St.
Free, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is an attorney, a social activist, lifetime member of the NAACP and Sierra Club, and an associate member of the United Steel Workers. She has been active in public service and politics in Washington D.C., Oklahoma and nationally for more than 30 years.
She graduated with bachelor's degrees in communication history from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1984, and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1987.
While in law school, Free was accepted into the United States Department of Justice Honor Law Program, and became the youngest lawyer ever hired by the Department of Justice. After leaving the Department of Justice, she returned to Oklahoma and became the first woman elected District Attorney of Pittsburg and Haskell counties. During her tenure as DA, Kalyn made victims' rights, domestic violence, and child abuse priorities in her administration.
Free ran for the United States Congress in 2004. In 2011, she served as senior advisor and legal counsel to then Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Bill John Baker during his campaign and two elections. In 2019, she was senior advisor to Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr’s winning campaign to lead the largest American Indian tribe in the country. Free currently serves as legal counsel for Hoskin.
