Mardi Gras parade set for Saturday
The Norman Mardi Gras Parade and Street Festival will roll through downtown Norman at 7 p.m. Saturday. This year's family-friendly event will have a designated festival lot on the corner of Main Street and Jones Avenue. This year's parade king and queen are Jim and Keith Wells what have participated in the event for 25 years.
Black Mesa Brewing, Lazy Circles Brewing, 405 Brewing and BIG Brewing Co. will have tents set up from 6 to 9 p.m. The festival lot will also have food trucks and live music before and after the parade. Da Gumboman will be serving gumbo in the southwest corner of Peters Avenue and Main Street, as well as providing music by Eric Djbabyluke Hannah.
The Norman Mardi Gras official afterparty will be held at Bison Witches for the awards ceremony, a drag show and music by a live DJ N8.
For more information on the parade route and festival activities, visit normanmardigrasparade.com.
Sunday meal to benefit health clinic
A Mardi Gras fundraiser benefiting the Hope Medical Clinic is set for Sunday. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Slaughterville Baptist Church, off Highway 77 and 60th Street in Lexington, just south of Noble.
The meal is $15 per person or $25 per couple. The event will also include games, prizes and a silent auction.
Guests can dress up if they like; Mardi Gras masks will be available.
Please invite your family, friends, co-workers and others to this special event. If you have questions, contact Theresa Johnson at (402) 297-3457, and yes the area code is correct. Her e-mail address is: nursetjrn@yahoo.com.
Photo exhibit on display at Moore-Lindsay
The Pioneer Photography exhibit is on display until April 18 at the Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum, 508 N. Peters Ave. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The photo display features photographs of Norman and its residents from the turn of the 20th century. Emma Coleman and her husband settled in Norman during the Land Run of 1889. In 1898, Coleman opened her photography studio, the Norman Art Gallery, on Crawford Avenue just south of Main Street. Coleman owned and operated the studio until 1918, during which time she took countless photos, many of which now re
side in the archive of the Cleveland County Historical Society and OU’s Western History Collection.
Along with Coleman’s photographs, several examples of early photographic prints and cameras are on display. Additionally, one area of the house is set up to resemble Coleman’s studio, complete with the ornate pink winker chair in which she posed many of her photography subjects.
The project is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Norman Arts Council Hotel Tax Grant Program. The Moore-Lindsay Historic House Museum is operated by the Cleveland County Historical Society. Find more information at www.normanmuseum.org and www.facebook.com/moorelindsayhouse.
Cattlemen's educational meeting is March 3
The Cleveland County Cattlemen's Association and Cleveland County OSU Extension have invited William Payne, owner and operator of Destiny Ranch near Asher, to present "Truth in Labeling" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Cleveland County Extension office, classroom C. As a longtime cattle producer and direct seller of beef to the public, Payne has a great deal of experience with navigating state and federal food labeling laws.
Katie Waltman, Farm Service Agency's new county executive director for Cleveland and McClain counties, will follow introduce herself and discuss some of the agency's programs that producers may find beneficial for their operations following Payne's talk.
The meeting is free and open to the public. RSVP on or before Friday, Feb. 28 by contacting the Cleveland Country Extension office at 321- 4774.
