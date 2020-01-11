Trailblazers plan Jan. 25 show
The Cleveland County 4-H Trailblazers Horse Club invites all fellow Oklahoma 4-H members to come compete at the annual Shelly Smith Memorial — Wooly Fun Show on Saturday, Jan. 25. The show will be held in the Cleveland County Fairgrounds indoor arena, 615 E. Robinson in Norman. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the show begins at 9 a.m.
David James, Trailblazers leader, said last year's show drew 50 competitors from across the state.
The show's 36 slated classes include English Hunter and Western, as well as timed events. Each class is divided into junior level for ages 8-13, and senior level for ages 14-18. Prizes will be awarded to the top five places in each class, with four categories of over-all high-point awards.
Jeffory Beadles will judge all classes. Negative Coggins certification within the past year must be presented at check-in. Entry fees start at $8 per class. All proceeds benefit the Trailblazers.
For more information, contact Trailblazers club leader, David James at 808-7222.
Chamber plans Feb. 7 legislative breakfast
Norman Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Breakfast from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the JD McCarty Center, 2002 E. Robinson St.
Norman’s state delegates including Sens. Mary Boren and Rob Standridge and Reps. Merleyn Bell, Jacob Rosecrants and Emily Virgin will be on hand to discuss the upcoming 2020 legislative session.
The event is free and open to the public; however, the Chamber asks for individuals to RSVP by Jan. 31, at bit.ly/LegislativeBreakfast20 for an accurate headcount. For more information contact Erica Millar at erica@normanchamber.com or 321-7260.
Attorney John W. Raley to speak at OU
Attorney and OU alumnus John W. Raley will present a public lecture on his pro bono legal work that helped overturn the murder convictions of two innocent people. The talk is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sam Noble Museum, 2401 Chautauqua Ave.
The event is free and open to the public, and is part of the Presidential Dream Course program. The program was founded in 2004 and enables faculty to bring scholars and experts to campus to interact with OU students and give a public lecture to the community.
After a seven-year legal battle in state and federal courts to obtain DNA testing, Raley and his legal team secured the exoneration of Michael Morton, who spent 25 years in prison. The resultant Michael Morton Act, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2014, requires prosecutors to provide defense counsel free access to investigation information.
Raley also was part of the pro bono legal team that helped overturn the murder conviction of Hannah Overton, who was officially declared innocent in 2017. His efforts have earned him widespread recognition, including a Presidential Citation from the Texas State Bar.
Raley, a partner at the Houston law firm Raley and Bowick, earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from OU.
Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits announces award finalists
Two Norman nonprofit organizations have been named finalists for the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits 2020 ONE (Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence) Awards. The awards will be handed out April 24 in Tulsa. The ONE Awards event honors demonstrated excellence in nonprofit service. The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits has given nearly $1.8 million in cash awards since its inception in 2008.
The Sooner Theatre is a finalist in the Arts and Humanities category and the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is a finalist in the Open category.
Here is the complete list of finalists:
• Arts and Humanities — The Sooner Theatre, Norman; Muskogee Little Theatre, Muskogee; and Western Trail Historical Society, Altus
• Community — Anna's House Foundation, Edmond; Ardmore Family YMCA, Ardmore; and Gathering Place, Tulsa
• Education — Oklahoma Council on Economic Education, Edmond; Santa Fe South Schools, Oklahoma City; and Tulsa Debate League, Tulsa
• Health — Cross Timbers Hospice, Ardmore; NorthCare, Oklahoma City; and Thrive: Sexual Health Collective for Youth, Oklahoma City
• Self-Sufficiency — Center for Employment Opportunities, Oklahoma City; Operation C.A.R.E. Ministries, Altus; and Tulsa Community WorkAdvance, Tulsa
• Youth — Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, Bartlesville; Pivot Inc., Oklahoma City; and Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma City
• Open — Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, Norman; Hunger Free Oklahoma, Tulsa; and Tulsa Habitat for Humanity, Tulsa
— Submitted Content
