Last Sunday as Easter Sunday — a joyous day for Christians. Those of the Jewish faith celebrated Passover, and Muslims continue to observe Ramadan.
I mention this not to proselytize — but simply to point out some commonality. John’s gospel advises us to “love one another.”
Passover is a time of reflection — on such things as family, and the importance of optimism and our responsibilities to others. Likewise, Ramadan is a time of prayer — and acts of charity toward others.
Why do I mention this? I guess it’s because during the week leading up to Easter, I experienced a lot of good things — manifestations of love, if you’ll allow me to categorize — good things that describe our city, and why it’s such a great place to live.
What follows are a few reflections on my week, leading up to Easter Sunday. If my blathering bores you — simply re-read the last sentence of the previous paragraph and turn the page.
The week I’ll talk about actually began on a Saturday. Every year, students at OU are involved in the “Big Event.”
On April 1, some 4000 students spread out across Norman to help where needed.
They worked for charities and non-profits — and 20 bright, enthusiastic undergraduates came to our neighborhood to do some painting and pick-up chores.
It was fun to meet and talk with them — and when work was completed, share pizza with them.
Sunday, I was at Food and Shelter. For a couple of years now, my wife and I have volunteered to help serve the Sunday noon meal.
We’re just two of many that devote a few hours a week at that venue. I appreciate the unselfish attitudes of those who volunteer, but that’s not what this experience special.
My joy comes from meeting people and hearing their stories. and whatever their circumstance might be, volunteer or “client,” there’s almost always a shared smile, or an update on “what’s new.”
One case in point: a homeless “client” stopped to tell me that he’d just been accepted for housing, and what a difference it would make in his life. I was happy for him — and with him.
On to other things. On Tuesday, I officiated at a high school track meet. This event happened to be in Shawnee.
Large and small schools from around the state participated. While Norman schools were not represented, some Norman students attending Oklahoma Baptist University were there to volunteer.
The enthusiasm of these young people was infectious. If these “kids” are any example, our future is in good hands.
On Wednesday, I donated blood — something I like to do every 56 days (minimum time between donations of whole blood).
As I entered the Oklahoma Blood Institute office on 24th Street, I was greeted with calls of “here comes trouble” from members of the staff. These words were good natured: I’m a difficult donor (small veins).
These wonderful phlebotomists (“blood takers,” not to be confused with phrenologists, who “study” pumps on your head seeking evidence of character traits) were most patient with me.
When I opine that maybe I’m too much “trouble,” the chorus tells me otherwise.
In all seriousness — there’s always a need for blood. Make an appointment, or just walk in (with a picture ID).
Wednesday evening, I went out to eat with my family — something we try to do periodically. More often than not, we run into friends — and Wednesday was no exception. I’ve lived in the “big city,” where anonymity is guaranteed, but much prefer going somewhere “where everybody knows your name.”
After some meetings on Thursday (some interesting stuff — I may write about some of those things later), I had coffee on Friday morning with a group of retired firefighters.
This is something I try to do every Friday, and I enjoy listening to the stories.
These folks are heroes in my book; they talk about past fires and rescues, and (tragically) some calls that didn’t turn out very well. Still, these stories are a part of Norman’s fabric.
On Saturday afternoon, our neighborhood (now cleaned up, thanks to “Big Event” participants) held its annual Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt.
Young and old turn out for this party. On cue from the Easter Bunny, the kids dash around, collecting eggs. The eggs contain candy, or a small prize.
There are games, and kids earn coupons good for a prize (toy or game). Cookies, cupcakes and drinks are in abundance.
This is a true neighborhood event — bringing residents together. and I have to give credit to Bettina and Vance Mansur — who actually built many of the games, and who stuff what must be thousands of plastic eggs.
They prepare for this event year-round: Betinna is always on the lookout for toys and games on sale — for use at the festival.
Coming full circle — church, and then Food and Shelter on Easter Sunday.
The staff put together a wonderful meal of ham, chicken, sweet potatoes, asparagus. rolls and carrot cake.
My job was to serve the cake, and I can tell you that there wasn’t a person that passed by that didn’t say “thank you,” or “Happy Easter,’ or “bless you.”
In that vein, I’m truly blessed to be able to do these things, living in a city that gives me the opportunity.
