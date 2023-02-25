The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is a union and the official representative of Norman’s police department. Unions are designed to represent their members by advancing their common interests such as wages, benefits, schedules and other employment terms and conditions in negotiations with their employer i.e., the city.
There are unions to represent firemen. There are unions to represent city workers. The list goes on and on.
Unions are not really designed to be political action organizations, but some seem to metamorphose in that direction. Such is the case with Norman’s FOP.
My first-hand experience with the police department began a couple of decades ago thru the city’s animal shelter.
Norman’s animal shelter is a division of the police department. Saundra Rose, wife of beloved Norman orthodontist Mack Rose, kept bringing to my attention allegations of improper treatment of animals at the animal shelter.
I had recently started my veterinary practice in Norman. I had young kids. I worked on large animals predominantly, so the animal shelter wasn’t the first thing on my radar. That soon changed.
There were rumors of improper practices at the animal shelter, but it was hard to get information. Then it hit the newspapers. The Norman animal shelter was charged with inhumane practices. When that bomb went off the city was shocked.
We’re Norman. We love animals. This began my involvement. After a couple of visits to City Hall at the time what became apparent to me was their absolute resolve and resistance to change.
The fallout from the scandal continued to simmer as the public focused their interest. Finally, calls for a new manager were answered. NPD hired a cagey old retired veterinarian that had worked in government and private practice for years. He was savvy — Dr. Gene Eskew.
We thought he was the perfect fit. He understood human behavior as well or better than animal behavior. He knew how government worked.
“A veterinarian formerly with the state Department of Agriculture took the helm Wednesday at the city’s beleaguered Animal Shelter,” said the Norman Transcript in 2005.
He made some changes, but unfortunately for Norman, health issues cut his tenure short.
I remember approaching him at the state veterinary convention during his first year and asked “how was it going?” He was quite mum. Which was not his character. All I could get out of him was “it’s not good down there.” The police department, in his opinion, was “resistant to change.”
Soon thereafter the animal shelter oversight committee under the steady leadership of Mark Howery, began a long multi-decade slog calling for changes. Those changes moved the shelter from charges of inhumane treatment to the shelter we have today.
The animal shelter with the highest adoption rate in Oklahoma. It’s a remarkable achievement. One for which this city should be proud.
So now we have a city/county jail where people are dying and a police/sheriff department that seems numb. The answers coming from the sheriff’s department & NPD to date are pathetic.
The answers remind me of those we received regarding the animal shelter from City Hall years ago.
I hate to say, but the only analogy to our current situation I can think of is the Norman animal shelter of yesteryear.
Having to compare humans to animals bothers me to no extent. The thought of the possibility this city might be treating human beings like the way the city use to treat animals is what keeps waking me up at night.
As the representative of the police department, watching the FOP’s rancor and rhetoric and lack of response to calls for change is like watching a top-heavy truck go into a turn too fast.
You know if they don’t pump the brakes, there’s gonna be a wreck. Unfortunately this wreck hurts us all.
The FOP wave that swept city hall the last couple of elections changed city council. But what we didn’t see subsequently in the new administration or the FOP was resulting moderation. Just more rancor. Therefore, this year’s election was a completely different story.
The FOP, as a political action organization, had its wings clipped. Two of its three endorsed candidates — the ones in Ward 3 and 5 — lost.
The Ward 1 FOP endorsed candidate won by less than two percentage points, a total of 32 votes, competing against a candidate that had withdrawn from the race.
Hardly a mandate. In fact the Ward 1 win is embarrassing by its lack of breadth under the circumstances.
It is also noteworthy the FOP has given up finding a candidate, like in years past, to run against incumbent Stephen Tyler Holman in Ward 7.
He ran unopposed this year. The thoughtful and reflective CM Holman has held the police more accountable than any other council member in the last decade.
This election was a sign that this city wants change and an incalcitrant police department along with an incompetent city/county jail it’s not what we want.
The FOP needs to get out of its echo chamber and start listening to what the citizens are trying to tell them. They need to pump the brakes before there’s a wreck that hurts us all.
The question is will they bow up after this last election? Or will they deescalate? They’ve had problems with that in the past.
Will the FOP moderate and listen to the people? This I pray for.
Time will tell, but change starts with willingness. Change starts with caring.
Deaths in the jail and the mental health crisis on the streets must be addressed. Our city is looking for an engaging open tone from the FOP. A sign of caring. An expression of willingness. An attitude that recognizes we can do better.
But most of all this city wants change.
