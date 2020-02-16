PFLAG Norman to award 3 scholarships
Marking the 15th year of its scholarship program, PFLAG Norman has announced it will award three $1,000 scholarships to Norman residents applying for a post-secondary educational program or post-secondary students, including public, private or homeschooled students or post-secondary students. Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Norman and committed to moving equality forward for the LGBTQ+ community. Applicants also must be furthering their education or training in an accredited program. The scholarship will be applied to their tuition and fees.
The PFLAG Norman 2020 Scholarship application is available at pflagnorman.org, on their Facebook page at pflagnorman, by contacting the Norman chapter at normanpflag@gmail.com, or at Norman high schools. The deadline for applying is Friday, March 31.
Morris makes Pittsburg State honor roll
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Madison Morris, a senior biology major at Pittsburg State University, received the school's Deans's Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average of 3.6 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.
Local student make Barton Community College Dean's List
GREAT BEND, Kan. — Shaianne Mansfield, Connor Scott and Amanda Tucker, all of Norman, were named to Barton Community College's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Randall makes Emerson College Dean's List
BOSTON — Cole Randall of Norman was named to Emerson College Dean's List for Fall 2019 semester. Randall is majoring in Comedic Arts and is a member of the Class of 2020.
The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Pipes completes degree at Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. — Turner B. Pipes of Norman graduated from Wichita State University in fall 2019 with Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students, and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.
Calvert Named to USC Aiken Dean's List
AIKEN, S.C. — Brendon Calvert, of Norman was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean's List for fall 2019. He is majoring in business administration.
To earn this distinction, Calvert had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.
Freeman graduates from Sam Houston State
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Mandi Freeman of Norman received a Master of Science in mathematics during Fall 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University.
