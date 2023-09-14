FFA Chapter Officers Attend Annual COLT Conference
Sponsored by Public Service Company
Officers of the Norman and Little Axe FFA chapters participated in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference, Sept. 5 at the Embassy Suites in Norman.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference, which was based on the theme “Empower.” Elected officers from each of the 67 high school FFA chapters in the Central area attended the conference. The event aims to encourage students to know their role, identify their strengths, and carry their weight as chapter FFA officers.
Kelly Barnes, from Edmond, served as the keynote speaker for the conference. Barnes is an accomplished professional speaker and leadership coach who served as the state FFA president in 2003-2004.
“In today’s society, individuals are presented with a multitude of opportunities to lead,” said Caleb Horne, state FFA president. “However, we often lose confidence in ourselves to step up and take action. This year’s COLT Conference theme, ‘Empower,’ aims to equip students with the confidence they need to be leaders in their local communities and FFA chapters. We all have special gifts and talents. As future leaders, it is imperative that we empower our youth to make the most of every leadership opportunity they are given so that they, in turn, can empower others to do the same.”
Officers attending from the Norman chapter were: President Breya Sargent, Vice President Charli Paneque, Secretary Rowan Williams, Treasurer Gabby Baird, Reporter Ryan Walker, Sentinel Hollynn Rayburn with advisers Mrs. Styles and Mrs. Streater.
Officers attending for the Little Axe chapter were: President Ainsley Jennings, Vice President Abigayle McEwin, Secretary Jen Norris, Treasurer Emma Smith, Reporter Amelia Earhart, Sentinel Logan Baldwin and adviser Brandon Vicknair.
COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 29,213 Oklahoma FFA members in 367 high schools statewide. For more information visit HYPERLINK “http://www.okffa.org” www.okffa.org.
