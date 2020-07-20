A Norman photographer will provide free head shots Wednesday for those who lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of 10,000 Head shots, a nationwide initiative that 200 separate photography companies launched to help the unemployed get back to work, local photographer Ryan Lassiter, owner of defining Image, will produce complementary head shots from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sooner Mall.
Lassiter said this combined effort will look to help residents that are struggling economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As soon as things started opening back up, it gave us the opportunity to act,” Lassiter said. “We understand that (our industry) lost business in this whole thing, but there are some people that have gotten laid off or furloughed. How can we help them get back on their feet and help push them to where their next chapter starts?”
Lassiter said there are only a few open appointments left for the day, all of which are in the afternoon. He said it will just be him and his assistant at Sooner Mall, to keep it as minimalist as possible, and there will be plenty of room for social distancing.
According to Lassiter, everyone has to wear a mask until they are in front of the camera. All slots are 10 minutes, and participants should arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled time. There are no sign-in cards, business cards to grab or written material.
One of the event sponsors, SpotMyPhotos, will tag the subject’s pictures.
“People come in, get in front of the camera, I (take the picture), we take their cell phone number and then they get a text with their gallery of all the pictures taken of them.” Lassiter said. “It’s the most hands-off event we could possibly pull off.”
10,000 head shots was conceptualized by Tony Taafe, co-founder of Headshot Booker, who said events like this are critical to helping residents.
“Headshot Booker is in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process – a great, professional headshot,” Booker said in a press release. “Thanks to our partners who share a similar vision, we will be able to help thousands of unemployed Americans put their best foot forward and help them get back to work.”
