A longtime Normanite turns 100 years old Tuesday, and while much has obviously changed since she first moved to town 83 years ago, her love for the community, football at the University of Oklahoma and her family continues to keep her young at heart.
To establish some perspective, Oklahoma became the 46th state only 14 years prior to Maryanne Fischer’s birth.
Her birthday, Jan. 18, falls on the day after late actress Betty White, who was expected to hit triple digits before her death at the end of 2021, was born. The head coach of Oklahoma Football at the time was Bennie Owen.
Maryanne spent her first 17 years in Oklahoma City before moving to Norman to attend OU before the height of World War II, where she met her husband, Max Fischer.
She recalls where she was the exact moment President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan, following the attack on Pearl Harbor the day prior.
“I was dating my husband at the time, and he brought his car out and parked it in front of the [OU] library and turned the radio on,” Maryanne said.
The announcement on the radio was met with mixed feelings — particularly uncertainty — by those who gathered to hear the announcement on Dec. 8, 1941.
Maryanne said WWII had a relational impact on her generation because she and others developed lifelong friendships born from those sharing those same feelings.
“Our friends were spread from here to yonder, and if they were lucky enough to come home from the war, you kept them forever,” Maryanne said.
Maryanne married her husband Max on Christmas Day in 1941, before they both withdrew from the University of Oklahoma so he could go to Army Air Corp training in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and then Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he learned to work on B-24 bombers for Ford Motor Company.
Maryanne began volunteering on military bases during her husband’s Army Air Corp service in Victoria, Texas.
Between the time spent in Ann Arbor, Michigan, near the University of Michigan football stadium and the many games she watched her husband play at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Maryanne said she developed considerable enjoyment for the game of football.
Max played football at OU under four coaches, Tom Stidham prior to the war, Dewey Luster during the war, and Jim Tatum and Bud Wilkinson after the war. That was more than enough college football to get Maryanne hooked on the game.
“I’m a football nut,” Maryanne said.
If one were looking for someone who’s seen a seemingly countless number of legendary OU Football games in-person, they should look no further than Maryanne, who has had season tickets for 80 years.
In recent years, Maryanne said she gives her tickets to family and friends because it’s just not possible to attend due to physical limitations brought on with age.
Due to Macular degeneration, Maryanne said she can’t read about the Sooners anymore, but she loves to look at pictures from the games in The Transcript because they tell their own stories.
Max was drafted to the NFL as a center by the Detroit Lions in 1944, but life had other things in store for the Fischers.
They settled in Norman after his football career ended and had their son Terry, the first of their three children, in October 1945.
Maryanne raised the family while Max worked for his father at M.F. Fischer Plumbing Company in town, the first plumbing business in the state of Oklahoma.
The two bought a house on Comanche Street before having their second and third children, Candace and Christina.
Maryanne and the Fischer family moved to their brand new mid-century home near downtown Norman in 1953, where she still lives today with the help of her son, Terry, and daughter-in-law, Gail.
As a Normanite, Maryanne volunteered for the Salvation Army Auxiliary, Norman Hospital, and with her friend Dorella Logan for the American Lung Association for 13 years, talking about the dangers of smoking at schools around town.
She also served on the board for the Moore-Lindsay Historical House for 20 years as vice president and belonged to the women’s group Al Trusa, which served the Norman community for 61 years, until it was disbanded in 2016.
Throughout the last eight decades, it’s the growth of Norman that surprises Maryanne the most. She said there were around 7,000 students at OU when she was enrolled; now there are around 30,000.
Maryanne said she plans to spend her 100th birthday doing matriarch things, and looks forward to seeing her family in-person, as opposed to the drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday.
Gail said Maryanne is the head of the family.
The Fischer family has 28 members, and Maryanne said she’s looking forward to number 29, her 13th great grandchild, who is on the way.
“She’s our matriarch, and we take her everywhere we go any time she’s ready,” Gail said.
No one else in the family has lived this long, and Gail said it’s simply one of God’s blessings.