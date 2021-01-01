A recent preacher spoke about a photo of a dumpster and inside the dumpster was a massive fire. The caption under the photo read, Year 2020. Kind of represents the feelings for most of us, right? Year 2020, dumpster fire.
Ready to erase the year 2020 from your memory? Before we set our mind towards the wild blue skies and fertile fields of 2021, we need to take a moment to reflect on this past year. We have had some things just hit us right between the eyes. The coronavirus pandemic came suddenly like a thief in the night scaring the living daylights out of people. Isolation and loneliness experienced as tough quarantine orders were enacted. Many people are still experiencing fear and anxiety. Jobs were lost, businesses shut down, people we loved died. Protests erupted over good causes. Riots ensued; good causes were hijacked. Chaos. Statues were either defamed or demolished. Businesses burned to the ground as police were being defunded and demoralized. Honest heart-felt debate and respect for differences of opinion were replaced by meanness, bickering, and shouting. Hatred and dishonor reigned to our shame.
What part did you play in these events that shaped our lives in 2020? Were you part of the solution? Were you driven by fear? Hate? Bitterness? Anger? Are you a better person at the end of 2020?
But suppose things don’t get better? What if the very things you’ve been struggling with increases in intensity? How will you cope? What game plan do you have to handle another dumpster fire year?
There are three things that I advise you to consider as the New Year begins.
First, you can’t face life’s challenges or handle the worlds chaos on your own. Notice Isaiah 43:18-19: “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up, do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.” God can turn a desert and a wasteland into something remarkable and beautiful. God is in the heart-fixing life-fixing business. Only with God can the dumpster fire year of 2020 pave the way for something truly spectacular.
Second, you can’t live in the past. Did you notice the first part of the above verse? “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past.” This doesn’t mean to not learn from your past mistakes. But. Don’t be controlled by the past. Regret eats away at the soul. Don’t go there. In fact, Jesus said in Luke 9:62 that “no one having put his hand on the plow and looking back is fit for the kingdom of God.” Notice Jesus said fit. You cannot be fit if you are controlled by failures of the past. Instead, Jesus desire is that you look forward, lifting your eyes to the glory of His cross and resurrection, and eternal life.
Third, you don’t have to live in fear or be filled with anxiety. Notice Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” With God fear is conquered.
Friend, in 2021 allow God to move and shape your life. If God is for us, then who can be against us? In His presence we are strengthened, we find crucial support and rest, we are protected, and no longer are controlled by fear.
Look back to the year 2020 and take note, but don’t stay there, God has some great things to accomplish in your life in 2021 if you are willing.
