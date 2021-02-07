Forget spending lots of money on a shiny new planter; make do with what you have for a container garden that is truly unique. These easy upcycled planter ideas use items you may already have around the house.
If not, you can easily find them or something similar at a thrift shop or junkyard. Think about the plants you can buy now that you are saving money on the pots! Here are several great ideas from Garden Gate you can use in your own garden.
Upcycle an old lunchbox into a planter. Old lunchboxes do tend to be pretty shallow so this upcycled container works best for short-term plantings. But that’s OK when you’re putting together a showy seasonal planter, because you won’t need it to perform for several months.
Be sure to punch a few drainage holes in the bottom using an awl; I suggest two holes at each end. Put the lunchbox on a wooden board while you put the holes in so the tool doesn’t dent the bottom out of shape. Plant up with some pretty annuals and enjoy!
Dress up an old chair you may have in the basement or garage, one you haven’t been able to get rid of. Dress it up by upcycling it into a unique planter! If you have a chair with an older wicker seat that had seen better days, remove it to make a perfect place for a container.
You could choose a decorative container for this upcycled project, but if you have a plain nursery pot or less-than-attractive container, just slip it into the framework of an old chair. Select plants with a trailing form like this bougainvillea (Bougainvillea hybrids) to help hide a plain looking pot.
If you want to dress up your patio, put together a tray of charming little single-plant containers made of glass light shades. To keep the tray clean, remove the containers to water and let them drain before you return them.
These less-than-4-inch containers can hold plants that bloom longer than a fresh cut flower arrangement, but they are still small and probably won’t thrive there all summer. When the plant is no longer blooming, move it into your garden and enjoy it there next year.
You may have old tires which can be used as great planters. Forget the idea that less is more and throw restraint to the wind — spray paint several tires in sunny colors and stack them up for tiered raised beds that can’t help but be noticed. What a great way to recycle!
Plant up a colander; find a colander made of a solid piece of aluminum with holes punched in it. Loop some wire or chain through holes near the rim and hang the colander with the wire hanger from an old hanging basket.
Filled with a coarse potting mix, which makes a well-drained container for any combo, including small succulents and herbs.
Turn vintage washbins into a shabby chic planter! The brightly colored flowers filling a vintage double washtub will grow so well they will billow over the edge like bubbles.
You could plant directly in the tub or slip a couple of large nursery pots inside. Growing plants will eventually hide them.
There are so many discarded materials that will make great planters. All it takes in a little imagination…dress up an old bicycle with plants in the basket or use old boots as planters to make a colorful splash.
An old bathtub or sink can be dressed up with flowers to make a unique display in your landscape. Look around using your gardener’s eye to find other possible containers for a unique look to your yard.
