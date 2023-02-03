Bruce Prescott will talk to attendees during the cornbread and beans luncheon at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave., about his work to put solar panels on part of Irving Middle School, in conjunction with Norman Public Schools and OG&E.
The luncheons began in the 1990s, organized by Cleveland County Democrats, focused on learning about public policy issues and opportunities for improving life in Norman and the state.
