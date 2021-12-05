The Main Street business community is decking the halls — or rather, the streets of downtown Norman — for residents to judge.
In accordance with this year’s “Winter Wonderland” theme, some downtown bars, restaurants, banks, shops, art galleries and dispensaries are putting up lights, inflatables and other seasonal decor for The Magic of Christmas on Main Street decoration contest.
Residents will judge the decorations Dec. 10-21 via online voting through A. Productions, according to a news release. The criteria is based on the entire business area, so participants are encouraged to get creative with their front entrance and anywhere customers can see.
Andrew Coulter, owner of A. Productions said extending the contest into stores generates buzz for local businesses. Multiple store owners told him they are excited about the friendly competition, he said.
One of the first festive light displays seen on Main Street coming from the west side of town is Gabriel Bird’s dentistry. Draped down the entire outer face of the building is a multi-colored string light display.
Bird said he sought the help of light installation professional Marco Arzate, who set up last year’s lights along the 200 block of Main Street, to install the display. Arzate’s display won best light decoration in a past contest.
“[Arzate] created some custom brackets that go on to the building and then stringed the lights up,” Bird said. “He handles replacing dead strands every now, and every now and then, the wind blows one loose.”
This is Bird’s third Christmas season of installing the lights. He said he feels it’s important for his building to add character to the downtown area, as it’s one of the first structures motorists likely notice when driving east down Main Street.
“The goal is for this to be like a gateway to downtown where you turn that corner and you see it and you feel like you’re in a special place,” Bird said.
The shared storefront and inside space of Artifactory and Sewciety is already looking festive — a white Christmas-themed illustration spans across the lower part of the store’s vintage display windows. Co-owner Amy Baldwin said the art by her son and the lights under the awning will be complemented by holiday gifts and even a Christmas quilt, one of which will be auctioned off later this month at the store.
Baldwin said with a mild month forecasted, it’s the perfect Christmas season for Main Street shop owners to create some festive ambiance.
“The [mild weather] will encourage people to get out and about, and a lit-up Main Street should also help,” Baldwin said.
Victor Pistilli, co-owner of Tino’s Italian Eats and Sweet Basil, said he and his brother are planning to participate in the contest, motivated by the enthusiasm their mother has for Christmas.
“Our mother’s birthday is on Christmas Eve, so she’s always encouraged us to go all out decorating, and that makes it that much more special,” Pistilli said.
Pistilli said Christmas decorating not only brings his family together, it also strengthens the bond of the Main Street community.
Bird said a special element of downtown Norman is its walkability, making it the perfect corridor for Christmas festivities.
“It lends itself to holiday celebrations like this, and the lights are just a part of that, but it all just fits here — it’s a nice place to be outside,” Bird said.
Coulter said the website for Norman residents to vote on their favorite decorations is in the works. An online update will be provided as soon as a link is available.