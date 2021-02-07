Road trip. That’s what a lot of my friends from the metro area are doing — to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I know people who have driven as far as Lawton, Duncan, Ada and Weatherford. and I’m one of them.
My trip was to Enid, and I vowed to make the most of it. Not only did I get my shot, I took myself on a mini-tour of some of Enid’s public art.
In all, Enid has about three dozen murals and two dozen pieces of assorted art ranging from sculpture to metal cutouts and a 1910 watering trough. My friend Rob Houston, at Visit Enid, planned a route for me which took me from the west side of town (where I got my shot) to the east side and my route to I-35 and home.
To my surprise, the first mural was actually where I stood in line to get the vaccine. Enid’s Oakwood Mall has fallen on hard times but it made a great venue for the mass inoculations.
The mural there, “Cowboys and Indians, Trains and Plains,” painted by the late Marilyn Fulton, covers a lot of Enid history. It won an international award recognizing added value to the shopping experience.
Stuck in line, I quickly took a shot of a tiny portion of the piece. The whole vaccine process went so quickly and smoothly, I didn’t have time to do the mural justice.
My next stop was the fanciful Play Takes Flight at 201 N. Van Buren (Highway 81) on the south side of the Universal Management and Maintenance building. The left side of the mural features a paper plane with a swirling design leading to a T-38 jet trainer.
The mural was commissioned by the Habibi family, Universal owners, and created by Hive Appeal, an Enid firm specializing in design, mural art and placemaking.
Matt Habibi’s father flies his own plane so that, coupled with Enid’s prominence as an Air Force training base set, the tone for the piece. It highlights the possibilities found in a simple idea — the paper airplane. What a lovely gift from the Habibi family.
And they didn’t stop there. One of their services is sanitizing facilities. They’ve been especially busy during this pandemic. They have taken a portion of their profits and donated to Enid’s food bank and other charities.
Finding the next two murals was a bit of a challenge — they’re in alleys, so not visible from the street.
The best way to find them is from Oak Street between Washington and Independence. Look for the alley going north — you can’t miss Jim Morrison on the west side of a building with another huge mural on the south side.
Artist Tox Murillo created both the Jim Morrison mural and the 80’s Pop Culture paintings. Murillo says a friend, Chad Forbeck, wanted him to paint Morrison.
He said, “I was really happy because I love his music … I am very proud of [it] because it was my first spray can mural after eight years without doing graffiti.”
Once Forbeck saw the Morrison mural, he commissioned Murillo to paint the long south wall. The 98-foot-long mural highlights celebrities and iconic images from the 1980s.
The men chose subjects suggested by Enid citizens and include popular figures from Mr. Rogers to Michael Jackson and film faves including Slimer from Ghostbusters and E.T. from the eponymous movie.
Atelier, 339 E. Maple, is not only the site of three murals; the building contains a nonprofit arts incubator providing housing, studio space and shared resources at reasonable prices for budding visual and performing artists.
The mural on the west side of the building, by Hive Appeal, is called “Oklahoma Phoenix,” featuring a scissortail flycatcher.
On the east, best photographed in morning light, “Where Your Garden Grows” invokes the growth of creations in the Atelier — from ideas to fruition. Oklahoma City artist Katelynn Noel Knick’s palette was inspired by the colors of the Oklahoma sunset.
The southside mural, “What the Eye Sees,” painted by Tulsa’s Clean Hands, is a riot of color.
The city’s largest installation, sitting on 2.5 acres of prairie grasses and wild flowers on the south side of downtown, 100 block of West Park, is a free-form archway of steel supports and cables.
The piece, entitled Under Her Wing Was the Universe, was created by Romy Owens, inspired by her relationship with her mother .Incorporated in the signage are haikus which refer to theme elements – stars, prairie, and connections
During the day the winding walk sparkles with color from holographic bits of glitter; at night tiny bulbs overhead create a sky full of stars. Benches allow guests to simply sit and soak in the beauty.
Look south from this site to the corner of Grand and Garriott. There, three steel hawks offer an attractive welcome to Enid’s downtown if you are coming into the town from the east on Highway 412.
Created by artist Michael Shuck, their rusty color is a reminder that the red-tailed hawk is one of Oklahoma’s state symbols.
This was actually our last stop — a bit nostalgic for me because on the south side of Garriott stands the 1928 Rock Island Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the early 1900s, railroads were a big part of Enid’s economy with Santa Fe, Frisco and Rock Island lines all going through the town. In the late 50’s my mom and I would take the train from this station to go back to our hometown, Kansas City. Those were the days.
When my dad told us we were moving to Enid, I pictured dirt roads and a tiny, clapboard grocery store with an RC Cola cooler on the porch. What a relief to discover paved roads and Safeway.
Enid’s come a long way since my high school days. The town, with its downtown square, still retains small town charm but has added attractions that give it contemporary appeal, too.
The public art collection is a visible sign of the city’s vitality — fun, educational, thought-provoking. Me, I hope to go back for a second shot and a second look. Whether it’s for a day or a stay, check out VisitEnid.Org to find lots of reasons to make Enid a destination.
