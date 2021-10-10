A Norman nonprofit providing a place for youth to share experiences of abuse, neglect or danger now has a full-size bathroom they hope will help to provide comfort to children in need.
Mary Abbott Children’s House provides services to children ages 3 to 18 in Cleveland County and surrounding counties, according to the organization’s website.
In 2020, Mary Abbott Children’s House helped 2,392 children begin the healing process, according to the website.
The recent installation of a full-size bathroom will be instrumental to helping children who seek safety and relief there, said Jennifer Skinner, the organization’s director of community engagement.
“It’s nice for them to be able to have a hot shower, because before that we used wet wipes to wipe them down,” Skinner said. “Having a shower helps them get confidence when they’re having to go somewhere new if they’re being removed from their home.”
Erin Yarbrough, director of marketing for Ideal Homes, said once they received word of the need at Mary Abbott Children’s House, they began reaching out to trade partners who donated their services. Ideal Homes worked alongside Sun Construction, Gary’s Concrete, Dalton’s Plumbing, A-1 Electric, Brewer Carpet and Tile, DW Drywall, Tops By Cop and Emmaus Baptist Church to complete the project.
Skinner said the project would not have become a reality without companies in the community providing resources and time.
“They were incredible, donating their time and services to make sure everything came together, because we knew children needed that space, and that was really important to us,” Yarbrough said.
Skinner said she hopes the new bathroom helps kids have the best experience they could have in what is a tough circumstance. She said sometimes children who were recently removed from a neglectful situation come to Mary Abbott dirty.
Andree’ Danley, executive director at Mary Abbott, said in a news release the bathroom serves a crucial role during medical examinations, which is often the most sensitive part of the process for both the child and the family.
“This bathroom will help with confidentiality, comfort and preserving the integrity of forensic evidence,” Danley stated in the release.
The bathroom better equips them in furthering their mission of advocating for children and providing hope and healing, Skinner said.
Ronni Roney, victim services coordinator at Mary Abbott, said the new bathroom will help them “feel more normal.”
“You can’t put a price on that kind of reassurance,” Roney stated in the release.