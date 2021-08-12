Do you have a passion for gardening? Do you pour over gardening catalogs, stop by the local nursery every chance you get and often visit the farm market in hopes of finding a new plant you can’t live without?
If you have said yes to any of these questions, you are in a unique category of passionate people, and here is a suggestion for expanding your gardening knowledge and experience: Come and visit the Cleveland County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens, located adjacent to the parking lot west of the extension office at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
These demonstration garden beds were created as a service to the public by the Master Gardeners to serve as examples of what you can do in your own gardens. You can find all sorts of examples and ideas on what you can do with your landscape.
The gardens are now open to the public right from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The gardens were closed in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the Master Gardeners have worked diligently to clear a year’s worth of weeds, grasses and overgrown plants. Although there is still work ongoing in various beds, the gardens are beginning to look like they did when they were first developed, and they are a treat to see.
Do you love growing vegetables but don’t have a lot of room? The demo gardens have a Square Foot Vegetable Garden, which shows you the vast amount and varieties of vegetables you can grow in a small space. The bed is marked off in square feet (literally) and in it, you will find everything from peppers to tomatoes and squash to potatoes. There are several varieties of onions, some cabbage and peanuts. The garden is producing vegetables now, and each week, the harvest is provided to the local food bank.
Or maybe you find it challenging to grow plants in Oklahoma because of unusual and unique weather. In the demo garden are two beds that will interest you: the Oklahoma Proven bed and the bed of native plants. Oklahoma Proven plants are those developed by a group of horticulture specialists, nursery owners and other experts in the field grown specifically to do well in Oklahoma. There are shrubs, annuals, perennials and even trees, which are flourishing here, and they prove that you can have a beautiful landscape of interesting plants even in Oklahoma.
If you prefer raised beds, you will find several examples of these around different themes. There is a fairy garden, particularly popular with children, as well as a salsa garden. There is also a xeriscape garden — one that is designed to do well with a minimum of irrigation. Xeriscape plants include red yucca and desert willow, as well as several varieties of other flowering plants. And, yes, we even have a fig garden area where you can see the Brown Turkey Fig producing beautiful figs for the season.
If you are interested in organic gardening, then you should visit the organic vegetable bed and talk to the caretakers. They are harvesting lettuce, squash, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables, all grown without harmful additives. This produce also is given to a local food bank.
You can see garden beds along various themes, like the breast cancer awareness bed, which is populated with only pink plants. You might enjoy the Veterans Honor Bed, which is planted in sections of red, white and blue flowers. There is a Native American Medicinal Garden that contains plants used by Native Americans; this bed is in the shape of a dreamcatcher. and you can grow blueberries in Oklahoma; visit the blueberry garden.
Are you challenged with a yard that has a lot of shade? Visit the shade garden, which provides ideas for plants that flourish in shady conditions. You can learn about composting — what to do and how to best create a dark, rich compost to put in garden beds.
The demonstration gardens will be open each Saturday through October and also during Friday and Saturday of the Cleveland County Fair.
There are knowledgeable Master Gardeners available to give you a tour of the gardens or answer any questions you may have about gardening.
Also, be sure to mark your calendar for April 16, our annual garden party. It will be back, with classes, activities for children and the popular and famous plant sale. Don’t miss it.