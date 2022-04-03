Meals on Wheels of Norman has announced the commitment of 32 local businesses to the organization’s 2022 Adopt-A-Route partnership program.
The United Way of Norman agency, delivers noontime nutritious meals to the ill, disabled, and elderly of the Norman community. The wonderful volunteer drivers deliver over 335 meals per day.
The annual Adopt-A-Route partnership is a way for local businesses in the community to support their mission to provide meals for those in need by adopting a delivery route.
Summer McGuire, associate director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, said the Adopt-A-Route partnership has surpassed all expectations with a record breaking year in number of committed partners and amount raised for the organization.
She said the Adopt-A-Route program offers businesses the opportunity to partner with Meals on Wheels of Norman to help end senior hunger and create social responsibility for their company in the community.
The companies will receive year-round recognition and co-branding advertising in return for their support and partnership.
McGuire said they are pleased with the response from the Norman business community to join them in the partnership. In the early years of the program, she said the ultimate goal was to have all 21 delivery routes sponsored by a local business partner.
Now in its 14th year, 32 local businesses partnered with Meals on Wheels of Norman to fight senior hunger.
Adopt-A-Route sponsors include: Riverwind Casino, First United Bank, Moore Norman Technology Center, Hearts at Home Senior Care, ScissorTail Roofing and Construction, Eide Bailly, Centuria Corporation, BancFirst, Edward Jones, Primrose Funeral Service, Henry Home Interiors, Norman Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #122, Arbor House Assisted Living and Memory Care, Arvest Bank, Ideal Homes, Home Creations, 1NB, Fowler Auto Group, Tinker Federal Credit Union, ComForCare Home Care, Bare Property Management, Embassy Suites Norman, United Way of Norman, Sarkeys Foundation, OG&E, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Norman Regional Health System, BOLD Multimedia, The Trails Golf Club, Sports Talk 1400 a.m., and The Carl C. Anderson, Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation.
McGuire said this support comes at a crucial time for the organization.
“We have seen a huge increase in demand for the service as a result of the pandemic, so the financial timing of the Adopt-A-Route partnership is helping the organization tremendously,” McGuire said. “We are so pleased that we have not had a lapse in meal delivery during this time.”
For many seniors, McGuire said, it’s their only meal of the day. She said through community support they are able continue regular meal delivery to their senior clients during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It would be devastating if we could not deliver meals to them,” McGuire said.
Meals on Wheels of Norman is celebrating its 50th year serving the Norman community.
Approximately 90% of the clientele receive subsidized or meals free with an average amount of $20,000 per month in food costs alone.
McGuire said campaigns like the Adopt-A-Route partnership program allow clients to receive meals on a sliding fee scale, and the dedication of the community to their mission guarantees they will be around for years to come.
“We want to express our sincere gratitude to our partners that recognize the need for our service and the impact it makes for our seniors,” McGuire said. “The Adopt-A-Route partnership gives businesses the opportunity to help Norman’s seniors, increase community engagement, and know their support is staying in the community. When shopping, please support these local businesses that have shown their commitment to Norman.”