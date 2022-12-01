Meals on Wheels of Norman kicked off its annual winter event by handing out 2,400 poinsettias to locals as part of its Holiday Marketplace fundraiser.
The nonprofit provides nutritious meals to the ill and disabled, as well as senior members of the Norman community.
“We just recently added Little Axe Community Center to our deliveries, so now we are up to 22 delivery routes,” said Lynn Haynes, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Norman.
It takes at least 105 volunteers to deliver about 1,500 meals to the approximately 300 clients that the organization serves in the Norman community each week, Haynes said.
Volunteers deliver Monday through Friday, and for those who need a little extra food to get through the weekend, it provides shelf staples like tuna, soup, and granola bars.
Serving as many people as it does, Meals on Wheels needs money, which is why it puts on its Holiday Marketplace fundraiser every year, which is topped off by a poinsettia sale.
“We also have a holiday marketplace, and we have the food trucks out there. It’s all a way to support Meals on Wheels, to help recover the costs of meals,” Haynes said.
It costs Meals on Wheels about $25,000 per month to feed all of its clients.
“We are always fundraising to make sure we have enough to feed everyone,” she said. “We do a lot of grant writing, we are a United Way of Norman agency, and we get a lot of individual contributions from the community. The Norman community has been a great source for meals on wheels.”
The poinsettias sold out, but thanks to generous community partners, each of the 300 clients that Meals on Wheels serves received one of the flowering plants to brighten their homes.
Customers picking up poinsettias had an opportunity to shop at the Holiday Marketplace, which featured 15 different local vendors as well as food trucks.
“It’s just a special thing to kick off the Christmas season. It’s fun! All of those people are great supporters of this organization, and a lot of the people that pick up their poinsettias look forward to what the vendors are going to bring this year,” said Jeanette Capshaw, a board member.
Joey Griffith, another board member, coordinated the pickup and delivery of the poinsettias, which had to be ordered in April from a local grower.
“We are fortunate this year that the community really showed up and we were able to get an extra 200 plants from our greenhouse because our folks in our community wanted to support us more,” Griffith said.
“We are very fortunate to be located in Norman. We have corporate sponsors, we have community partnerships, we have churches, and the whole swath of Norman comes together for this event to support us and our mission of serving our clients here in Norman.”
Different organizations also provided volunteer labor for the event, including the University of Oklahoma softball team, which unloaded the poinsettias from the truck and organized them by delivery route.
