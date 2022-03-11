In October 2006, the Rev. Dr. Robin Meyers published an article in the Oklahoma Gazette entitled, "Is Norman ready for a liberal church?"
While serving as senior minister at Mayflower UCC, OKC before his recent retirement, Dr. Meyers believed that Norman needed a new church that preached and practiced Progressive Christianity and made public its support and welcome of LGBTQ+ people into the full sacramental hospitality of the church.
A meeting was held in the home of Kay and Don Holladay, and Dr. Meyers was accompanied by Chris Moore, a Mayflower member who was enrolled at Phillips Theological Seminary and had agreed to be the founding pastor of what is now First Congregational Church UCC, Norman.
Sixteen years later, after the departure of their previous pastor, FCC asked Dr. Meyers to fill the pulpit for several months while they searched for a new leader. The committee then decided to offer the position to Dr. Meyers, who has accepted this new challenge, and is excited to bring a message of radical hospitality and non-dogmatic Christianity to the community where he completed his PhD in rhetoric at the University of Oklahoma in 1991.
He was named distinguished alumnus by the Communication Department in 2003. Dr. Meyers is the author of eight books on religion and American culture, including the national bestseller, "Saving Jesus from the Church: How to Stop Worshiping Christ and Start Following Jesus."
He is professor of public speaking and social justice at Oklahoma City University. He has lectured nationally and internationally on the merits of recovering Christianity as a way of life, rather than a set of creeds and doctrines demanding total agreement.
He is particularly interested in providing an option for people who have left the churches of their childhood, or who are dismayed at the faces of so many evangelical Christians who have embraced Christian Nationalism and seem to care more about the love of power than about the power of love.
Progressive Christians believe that those who follow Jesus are on a path that can lead to an awareness and experience of the sacred, that other paths are valid as well, that beloved communities should be inclusive of all people, that the way we behave toward one another is the fullest expression of what we believe, that there is more value in gracious questions than in absolute answers, that we should strive for peace and justice among all people, that we should strive to protect and restore the integrity of our earth and that we should commit ourselves to a path of lifelong learning, compassion and selfless love.
First Congregational Church UCC meets at 4 p.m. every Sunday afternoon at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 601 24th Ave. SW. We are deeply grateful to be sharing this space and invite all seekers to join us for worship. We hope you will find in this community a place where religion is biblically responsible, intellectually honest, emotionally satisfying and socially significant.
—Submitted