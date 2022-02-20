MOORE — Moore Public Schools officially began its Moore Love campaign Feb. 1, with fundraisers happening across all 35 school sites throughout the month to raise funds for local nonprofits.
The list of student-selected beneficiaries was announced in October. All funds raised in-person and online go directly to the nonprofits after final collections are completed Feb. 28. The beneficiaries are:
• Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma Backpack Program: MPS works with the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank to provide food in backpacks for about 700 elementary students without enough food at home to sustain them over the weekend. MPS also has food pantries at many junior highs and high schools for older students.
• The Sharing Tree: The Sharing Tree in Moore serves families in need by providing no-cost, dignified shopping experiences. Their facility is stocked with clothing, household items and necessities. Many patrons are MPS families.
• Moore Public Schools Foundation and Bridges Inc.: Bridges in Norman strives to empower students in family crisis or who live alone to succeed. Staff work to remove barriers to high school graduation, including help with food, clothing, shelter and medical needs. They offer students counseling in life skills, and advocates help them finish high school and move into the next phase of adulthood with support. The MPS Foundation strives to enhance academic excellence, supporting the MPS district and encouraging community and business involvement with MPS, including with financial support. The MPS Foundation will build a capital framework to renovate or build a site in the MPS district where Bridges can implement the program with MPS students who find themselves in need of a home and support.
New this year is a partnership between MPS and Givebutter.com, making online donations even easier. To donate, visit Givebutter.com/MooreLove2022.
This is the fifth year of the MPS Moore Love philanthropic initiative, with a focus on engaging the MPS community to unite as one fundraising powerhouse to help fight hunger, heal hurts and provide funding for solutions.
MPS students started fundraising activities for an inter-school competition in August. MPS has 24,517 students and about 2,700 staff members throughout 35 school sites working together to raise funds.
“We are already hard at work with fundraising activities for these worthy agencies. Our schools compete to see who can raise the most for the recipients and they really challenge themselves with creative ideas that allow all students to be a part of the campaign. The work these recipients do directly benefits our communities and our students and we’re excited to give back to them in March,” MPS Superintendent Robert Romines said.
Last year, the Moore Love campaign raised $200,000 that went to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Moore Firefighters Santa Express program.
For more information, visit mooreschools.com or call 735-4200.