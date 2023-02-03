Moore Public Schools will host a teacher job fair at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Southmoore High School, 2901 S. Santa Fe Ave. All new and seasoned educators considering employment are encouraged to attend.
Principals from all 35 MPS school sites and district administrators will be available to answer questions during discussion time. Participants will have a light dinner.
Events will include introductions and information about support and resources available, professional development opportunities and employee benefits.
Attendees should bring copies of = resumes to leave with principals.
After the session, those interested in teaching are asked to begin an online application for a specific open position in the district at mooreschools.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.