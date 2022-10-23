OKLAHOMA CITY — Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready was recognized earlier this month with the 2022 Public Service Award presented by Autism Speaks, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by autism.
Autism Speaks Director of State Government Affairs Christa Stevens, Vice President of Government Affairs at Council of Autism Service Providers Judith Ursitti and Tara Hood, a parent of two children with autism and a long-time volunteer advocate for the Oklahoma autism community, presented the award.
“We are honored to recognize Commissioner Mulready with an Autism Speaks’ 2022 Public Service Award,” Stevens said. “Using his experience as an insurance professional, state legislator and now a regulator, Commissioner Mulready has applied his deep understanding of the current insurance landscape to ensure compliance with required coverage for autism therapies and treatments. His leadership will make a lifetime of difference for Sooner families.”
“I am humbled to receive this award and pleased to share this honor with the team at OID,” Mulready said. “I’d like to acknowledge our Legal and Consumer Assistance Divisions for their hard work and dedication to protecting all Oklahomans.”
Mulready is selected for this award for his exceptional contributions to the autism community in Oklahoma in several ways over the past couple of years.
In particular, the Life and Health Bulletin No. 2021-03 he issued last year helped knock down significant barriers to individuals with autism getting access to evidence-based treatments to help with the challenges caused by autism.
In addition, Mulready recommended that state legislators expand the protection of Oklahoma’s autism insurance law by adding individual and small-group plans to those which would be obligated to cover autism-related treatments.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071 or visit oid.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.