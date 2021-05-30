The lush, green woods of southeast Oklahoma provide a number of surprises.
Once known as Little Dixie, the area had a reputation as the poorest part of the state. Its major resources were lumber and moonshine.
It’s now the state’s recreational hotspot, with one of the state’s most beautiful lakes, rushing streams, classy accommodations, lots of outdoor activities and one of Oklahoma’s finest museums: The Museum of the Red River.
Trees provided the roots for the museum. In 1944, Quintus Herron, along with his father and uncle, founded Herron Industries, the first organization to grow trees as a crop here. The business was situated on Quintus’ mother’s Choctaw allotment.
On a business trip to a tree plantation in the Amazon area of Brazil, Herron met indigenous workers and saw how their lives and culture were impacted by the encroachment of modern industry and civilization.
Quintus and his wife Mary realized that this was happening all over the world. To help the workers and their families, Mary began buying items found in their homes — pottery and baskets made in traditional ways. The Herrons began collecting seriously to preserve these items. Their collection eventually grew to incorporate items from indigenous cultures from Alaska to the tip of South America.
While Herron had been a casual collector of arrowheads found in southeastern Oklahoma, things took an interesting turn when, in the early 60s, archaeological studies were being carried out before construction of Broken Bow Lake. This area yielded many items from the Caddo and Mississippian “Cultural Universe.” The area had been occupied as far back as 12,000 years ago.
Universities, including Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, took most of the items. The Herrons, colleagues and friends felt some things needed to stay in the area. The idea for the museum was born.
The items found before lake construction and artifacts from the Herron’s personal collection made up the core of the museum’s holdings. Today, the museum has grown into a major ethnological museum, with artifacts from all the world’s inhabitable continents.
The building itself has grown, too. Its unique architecture, inspired by the Pyramid of the Moon, Teotihuacan, Mexico and the Pyramid of the Magician in Uxmal, signals travelers to something special. This is one of Oklahoma’s best museums, although many in the state are not familiar with it.
Guests to the museum are greeted with a large mural depicting indigenous people from parts of the world whose arts are on display in the museum. The spacious lobby area highlights the diversity of the collections with architectural pieces from Nigeria, ladders from New Guinea and “Raven Kachina,” a stained glass and metal construction that pays homage to artist Marvin E. Oliver’s Isleta Pueblo (New Mexico) and Quinault (U.S. northwest coast) heritage.
Nearby is the one exhibit that seems out of place: The cast of the skeleton of an Acrocanthosaurus atokensis. However, this Early Cretaceous creature was as much at home here 145 – 100.5 million years ago as the much later human inhabitants. This species was first found in this area, about 20 miles from the museum. Of course, kids love — and the adjacent room with a mounted model Acrocanthosaurus head that lets out impressive roars.
Entering the main exhibit area of the museum, one of the first exhibits is of artifacts found within a 100-mile radius of the museum. These pieces were the start and heart of the museum’s collections. Items ranging from large pots to beautifully incised whelk shells display the skills of the Mississippian and Caddo cultures.
While the museum is filled with items from many locations and in a variety of materials, visitors only see a small portion of the museum’s holdings. Approximately 350 of the museum’s 37,000 treasures are on display at any one time. Guests can look through glass walls into the environmentally-controlled storage area to glimpse many more items.
Tours through the museum are self-guided, with descriptive panels that provide information about the artifacts. Jack and I were fortunate to be taken through the museum by Henry Moy, Director of the Museum — and we got some interesting insights that weren’t on the display cards.
One of my favorite tidbits concerned two large ceramic jars from the Conibo-Shipibo peoples of central Peru. While the graphic gave a brief explanation, Henry gave us more details.
The Conibo-Shipibo peoples use these jars to make “beer,” but their process and product won’t sell well here. The natives chew grains and spit into the jars until they have the proper level of liquid, then add water and let it ferment. When it’s ready, they push through the foam on top for the brew below.
Henry Moy has been to many parts of the world with his job. And, yes, he was offered this beverage. He politely imbibed. It’s obviously an acquired taste — which he hasn’t acquired.
Preston Singletary’s glass “Tlingit Crest Hat,” inspired by the wood and bark hats of the people of the Northwest Coast, is an outstanding piece. The hat is displayed upside down so the light illuminates the red glass and casts interesting shadows of the sand-blasted designs.
So many favorites here. Another is a pottery parrot created in 2009 by Elias Pena, Mata Ortiz, Mexico. Made with the traditional coiled pot method, it was smoothed and thinned until it was almost as delicate as an egg shell. I’m also impressed by the delicate and intricate design on the piece.
Ancient fabrics provide another highlight — because of their fragility, they are displayed for limited times, then exchanged for other pieces. One of the pieces on display when we were there was from the south coast of Peru, and was almost 2000 years old.
McCurtain County, home to Beavers Bend, has much to recommend it. Not the least is the Museum of the Red River, one of Oklahoma’s true treasures.
You can’t come to the museum without discovering beautiful and unusual things. It’s worth a trip to southeast Oklahoma just to visit it.
