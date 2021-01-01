“Churches like yours …”
It’s a phrase I always raise an eyebrow at when I hear people use it at me, especially locally in Oklahoma. Most of the time it’s not a compliment, but at least one time, it was lifeline.
A pastor in central Oklahoma called me one day in August and asked me to get lunch with him and two people he wanted me to know. I didn’t know the pastor well at all and was being strict in my quarantine, so I told him it would have to wait.
He protested and kept saying that he was looking to make contact with someone from “a church like yours …” The more he said it, the more curious I became; eventually, he convinced me that it would be worth it, and he was right.
We met at an outdoor patio and he introduced me to Joe and Lisa, a newly married couple starting their first year in graduate school at the University of Oklahoma. As soon as meals were ordered, they began to tell me their story.
They started attending outdoor services at his church when they moved to town and loved the worship style, but when the couple sat down with the pastor, they had some difficult questions for him.
Lisa grew up the youngest of two sisters in a southern Baptist church. She loved her church, but when her older sister was 15, she came out as a lesbian. Life changed after that, and within the year, Lisa’s sister committed suicide.
Lisa told this story without flinching, but then she started speaking softly and tearing up as she confessed, “I’ve always wondered what would have been if my sister had been loved at church. They said they loved her, but they treated her hatefully. What would have happened if she had been loved and accepted? Would she have killed herself then?”
It was rhetorical question. We were in a holy moment, and I may not know much, but I knew to keep my mouth shut and let her keep talking.
When she was ready, she continued to tell me how she vowed never again to go to a church where her sister wouldn’t be accepted. So when she sat down with this other pastor, she immediately cut to the quick. Would her sister be accepted at his church, she asked.
And he looked at her and confessed, with tears in his own eyes, that she wouldn’t be, but he knew of a church where she would be accepted. So he reached out to a mutual acquaintance and got my number.
He didn’t know me, but he knew of NorthHaven, and he knew that churches like ours would accept and love Lisa’s sister as she is.
I’ve never been more proud of my church. I’ve never been more grateful to know that you are raising up my daughter and will love her no matter what.
I stayed and talked with Joe and Lisa for a good while that afternoon and learned that this was the first meal of the week they hadn’t eaten pasta.
I also learned that they had no kitchen table, were using lawn chairs as their only furniture and their mattress was on the floor.
So when I left that lunch I called two people who called other NorthHaveners, and by the end of the day, Joe and Lisa had a full pantry and kitchen table and chairs.
Two days later, they had a couch and a bed frame and box springs for their mattress.
Three days later, they had a TV with Netflix. Haha. Ain’t that something?
Hardly have I seen people so grateful. Joe and Lisa, yes, but I’m really talking about the NorthHaveners who swore me to secrecy, even when Joe and Lisa gave me permission to tell the story. NorthHaveners who were grateful to be able to do what they could with what they had.
Joe and Lisa moved back to their hometown at the end of the semester and are taking some time off of college. COVID-19 made it impossible for them to make it work financially.
But there are a whole lot of other people in our community who need a church like ours. There are a lot of Joe and Lisa’s who need us to be a place that loves and accepts everyone, with no caveats and no exclusions.
Even the other churches and other pastors who don’t agree with us still need us to be who we are. It could literally be the difference between life and death for people like Lisa’s sister.
We aren’t perfect, but we are living into our mission one day at a time to be an inclusive community of Christ followers. Some days we stumble and fall, but we get back up and we keep going. The Lord bless and keep you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.