You say potato; I say potahto. Either way, we’re talking about the same thing.
Not so with sister-cities Natchitoches, Louisiana, and Nacogdoches, Texas. An old Indian legend explains the names, but it’s probably more accurate to assume that the towns, both named after Caddo groups, were named by persons of different nationalities.
French-named Nachitoches (pronounced NACK-a-tish) was established as an Indian trading post in 1714 by French-Canadian explorer Louis Juchereau de St. Denis.
Nacogdoches was founded 65 years later by Spaniard Don Antonio Gil Y’Barbo. Natchitoches, the oldest town in Louisiana, has carefully guarded its French roots, providing today’s visitors with a delightful trip into history.
My first trip to Natchitoches was in 1992. A friend had asked me to go with her to see her daughter in competition with Phantom Regiment Drum Corps. We knew nothing about the town.
This was before I became a travel writer so I went totally unprepared — no research. We had surprises in store.
The biggest surprise was that the town was the setting for the 1989 movie “Steel Magnolias.” We immediately signed up for a tour.
The movie, adapted from the play, which originated with a short story, was the creation of Robert Harling who grew up (and still lives) in Natchitoches. It was based on the true story of his sister and the strong women who loved and supported her.
Our tour took us by multiple homes and buildings which were used in the movie. If you plan to go to Natchitoches, be sure and see the movie before you go – it will mean so much more.
A prime location is 320 Jefferson, the Eatenton house in the movie. Built in the 1840s, it’s now the Steel Magnolias Bed and Breakfast.
The historic district of Natchitoches is stretched along the Cane River and encompasses both commercial and residential structures dating from the late 1700s to the early 1900s.
A number of the buildings are embellished with wrought-iron balconies. One of the most beautiful examples of the art is an 1853 spiral staircase which can be seen behind Plantation Treasures, 720 Front St.
The river bank is beautifully landscaped and the location of many public activities.
Also on the river bank is the Roque House, currently under renovation. This French Colonial cottage was built in 1797 by a Black freedman. It is one of the earliest examples of Creole architecture.
Natchitoches is a great walking town and Front Street is perfect for window — or more serious — shopping. Do stop in at Kaffie-Frederick General Mercantile, founded in 1863 and in this location since 1892.
In addition to the myriad types of merchandise, there are interesting artifacts to be seen. Check out the antique cash registers — still in use — and a display of products from an earlier time.
An absolute must for me – a stop at Lasyone’s (La-see-own) for a meat pie. Meat pies are universal from empanadas to pasties. I can’t tell you what makes Laysone’s meat
pies so special, just that they are. This family restaurant has been in business for over half a century. Founder James Lasyone was a butcher who ground meat for local ladies who would make meat pies.
He began working on his recipe — which contains 80 percent ground round and 20 percent ground pork — refining it until it was just right.
The pies are fried but not greasy. Lasyone’s also makes crawfish pies and a variety of other southern favorites. I’m sure they’re good, but I only order the meat pie.
You can buy meat pies at other places, but, in this instance, I’m an originalist. It’s probably too late to make this year’s Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival (September 16 – 17) but there’s always next year.
Back to Lasyone’s, after your meat pie, try another specialty, one accidentally created by James Lasyone.
Trying to follow a recipe for Boston Cream Pie, he inadvertently turned more than one page and the result turned out as the Cane River Cream Pie, a gooey confection with a layer of light chocolate cake, vanilla pudding, chocolate syrup, another layer of cake and whipped topping topped with more syrup.
Since my first visit, I’ve been back to Natchitoches several times and discovered more reasons to visit.
History buffs will enjoy visiting the recreation of Fort St. Jean Baptiste, established by the French in 1714. Period-dressed docents and a museum here bring history to life.
Another Natchitoches stop is a two-fer. Personal opinion, you can’t miss the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum; just look for the sore thumb.
Wildly contemporary, it doesn’t play nice with the neighborhood, but once you get inside, the sculptural features are appealing and the exhibits interesting.
Visits to plantations south of town including Oakland Plantation and Magnolia Plantation in the Cane River National Historical Park will give you great perspective on the Creole culture and the workers and families who lived and worked on the land for several centuries.
Melrose Plantation, south of the park, was founded in 1795. Here you’ll hear the complicated story of Marie Therese Coincoin, a freed slave, who, with her progeny, built Melrose.
Later in the history of the property, it became an incubator for artists and writers. It was also home to Clementine Hunter, one of America’s most widely-recognized primitive artists. Many of her works are on display.
Natchitoches is a destination with many interesting attractions and a variety of accommodations from boutique hotels and chains to B&Bs. Me, I’d go just for the meat pies.
FYI: Natchitoches is 443 miles from Norman or just under an eight-hour drive. I don’t like to sit in the car that long, so I consider it a perfect excuse for a night’s stay in the Beavers Bend area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.