May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) joins with others to “fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families” (nami.org).
This year’s theme, “Together for Mental Health,” focuses on the message that “Mental health is an incredibly important part of overall health. With a growing number of Americans experiencing mental health symptoms, we need to join together to advocate for improving our nation’s mental health care system.”
Locally, NAMI Cleveland County (previously known as NAMI Norman) meets regularly at The Well.
“We have two support groups and one of those meets at The Well,” said Ruth Mojica, is a co-facilitator of that meeting. “I facilitate that one, and I attend one for myself at McFarland Methodist Church because my daughter is still in crisis.”
Mojica and Charla Collins facilitate the Saturday group. The confidential support group is limited to adult care givers of someone with a mental illness.
“The group is for parents, spouses, adult children, boyfriends, girlfriends or neighbors,” Mojica said. “It’s not for the curious or people doing practicums. It is not for therapists, unless they are attending because they have a family member with mental health issues.”
In 2014, Mojica began attending a local NAMI Support Group searching for ways to improve her daughter's life. Her daughter's current diagnosis is schizoid-affective with bipolar. Collins joined NAMI in 2017 for similar reasons. Her daughter's diagnosis is also schizoid-affective.
“When people show up, if we don’t know them, we just make sure they are in the right place,” Mojica said. “This group is probably the only safe place they can go to and express their feelings and their frustrations. We also help them navigate and find resources.”
The meeting at The Well is on the third Saturday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Upcoming dates for NAMI Family Support Group at The Well are June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 19.
NAMI is a member of the Cleveland County Mental Health Task Force and has a 24/7 helpline with confidential voicemail, 405-408-0984. You can also find NAMI on Facebook as NAMI Norman OK though the group is now NAMI Cleveland County.
NAMI has local and state-level fundraisers to support promotional materials and activities that educate the public and raise awareness of mental health and to help reduce stigma. The next upcoming event is NAMI Walks at the Myriad Gardens from 8:30-aa:10 a.m. on May 21. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/yra7jr56.
The fundraisers also support NAMI’s free, top-rated mental health programs.