Namron Players Theatre’s newest Oklahoma StoryWorks project, "About a Bear," premieres on YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The new play is a collection of stories from Oklahomans, particularly Norman community members, about getting through something they never saw coming.
Inspiration for the show came from Norman poet David Slemmons.
Slemmons shared his bear story with Namron Artistic/Executive Director Sheryl Martin in 2019 before either had any idea that COVID-19 was coming, and emphasized that it was a story his daughter loved to hear him tell.
And with that, a new Oklahoma StoryWorks project was created. Oklahoma StoryWorks is a documentary theatre program, brought to Namron Players Theatre by Martin, that creates an original play out of Oklahomans' stories.
￼Is the show about the pandemic? Yes, Martin said, but it’s about more than that. Martin discovered when she started asking people to talk about the “bears” they’ve faced over the last 18 months that life goes on, even in isolation.
Martin has spent the past 15 months trying to maintain, and even build, relationships with Namron’s audience and the Norman community over the Internet. She and her administrative team, Managing Director Norman Hammon and Treasurer Kym Bracken, took the company reins from Namron’s founder, Sarah King Bartell, in January 2019. The company was in the middle of preparing a new documentary play, "Lunch Box," for rehearsal when COVID-19 struck in March 2020.
“A lot of small arts organizations weren’t really in a position to say, ‘Eh, we’ll just sit this season out.’ We needed to do shows, we wanted to tell stories and offer workshops — we’re building on the audience we inherited from Sarah," Martin said. "The rest of the world was turning to Zoom. We did, too.”
To meet this challenge, Martin chose a company some of Oklahoma’s best professional actors. Actors Kathy Kelly Christos, Rick Lockett, Sue Ellen Reiman, Jane Gibbons and Terry Veal bring the stories of "About A Bear" to life in the production. Many of these actors also appeared in "Lunch Box" in 2020 and in the NAMRON New Plays Series in February of this year.
Community actress Moira Mosely, who appeared in both "Lunch Box" and the New Plays series, served as production assistant on "About A Bear." Beck Bales, who appeared in the New Plays Series, and Jeremy Bales provided off-camera voices that became on-camera cameos.
Martin looks forward to getting back to live, in-person audiences.
“We can’t wait for the 24 Hour Plays at the end of July,” Martin said. “People will come together on a Friday night to talk about the kinds of plays they’ve always wanted to do. Playwrights will work overnight to create three or four short plays, and on Saturday we’ll rehearse and perform those plays — a World Premiere, one night only.”
For more information on "About A Bear," visit the the Namron Players Theatre Facebook Page, where the premiere will also be broadcast at 7 p.m. on June 12, or at namronplayerstheatre.org.
