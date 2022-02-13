Norman residents curious about one of the world’s most majestic sea creatures can visit the Sam Noble museum and check out their newest exhibit.
The Smithsonian traveling exhibition “Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend,” is now on display at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma from Feb. 12-June 19.
The exhibit, which uses firsthand accounts from scientists and the Inuit community, was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and their Arctic Studies Center. It was formatted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
Narwhals range from 13-18 feet long, not including their tusks, seen on most males, which ranges from six to eight feet. According to a release by the museum, the spire is actually a spiraled tooth that pierces through their upper lip. They live near the Arctic Circle in the waters surrounding north Canada, Greenland and Russia.
“The narwhal gives us unique insight into the changing Arctic and inspires us to preserve and protect its environment, cultures and creatures,” said William Fitzhugh, curator of the exhibition and director of the Arctic Studies Center.
The exhibit features a 16-foot life-size model of a male narwhal. Visitors will learn what the narwhal tusk is for, test their tooth knowledge, look at a cast of a skull from a prehistoric relative and compare the ways that narwhals have adapted to the Arctic environment, according to the news release.
Smithsonian experts said what is known about narwhal behavior comes from observations collected by the Inuit people over generations. Audiences can expect to learn what the Inuit have discovered about how environmental changes have affected the way of life for animal and Inuit.
Exhibit visitors can feel immersed among a collection of panoramic images of landscapes, in addition to a variety of narwhal vocalizations. Panoramic images of landscapes and a soundscape of narwhal vocalizations, ice and water flows and other Arctic wildlife will immerse visitors in the Arctic environment of the narwhal.
An exhibit catalog allows readers to explore the most recent research on the narwhal and its biology and history.
Brittany Jones, marketing director for the Sam Noble Museum, said the exhibit is educational, fun and informative with interactive elements.
“It’s rare that people would have encounters with these kinds of creatures, so it’s really great to learn about something so mysterious,” Jones said. “It’s called the unicorn of the sea.”
For more information about the museum and the exhibit, visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.