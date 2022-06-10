OKLAHOMA CITY — A five-year, $3.7 million School Climate Transformation grant is making a significant impact, according to new data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The grant was awarded in 2018 through the U.S. Department of Education and is administered through OSDE.
School climate can be defined as the quality and character of a given school that reflects the shared norms, behaviors, priorities and expectations of its staff and students.
To date, the grant has funded statewide training and technical assistance on how schools and districts can implement integrated, multi-tiered systems of support to improve school climate, including Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports and Pyramid Model frameworks, trauma-informed practices, mental health awareness and prevention curriculum. Additionally, 50 individual schools are receiving intensive coaching and training.
Between the early stages of the grant’s implementation in 2018 and the end of the 2020-21 school year, the intensive-intervention school sites saw a 56% reduction in discipline referrals and a 31% decrease in suspensions from school. In the same time period, 19,627 educators and support staff received targeted training in integrated multi-tiered systems of support to improve student behavior and school climate.
Julie Bloss, principal at the Grove Early Childhood Center, has seen the grant’s impact with her school’s pre-kindergarten and first-grade students.
“Because we transition the youngest learners into school for the first time, we don’t just teach academics,” Bloss said. “We teach students how to do school — how to keep your hands to yourself, how to problem-solve, how to resolve a conflict and more. The grant helped us put in place a systematic approach to having schoolwide expectations for all students."
The grant has enabled the OSDE to develop a myriad of tools all schools in Oklahoma can utilize to improve school climate, including:
• School Climate Framework
• School Implementation Templates
• Behavior Coaching Resource Guides
• Universal Program Planning Guide
• Fidelity Tools
The OSDE and School Climate Transformation team are hosting a free two-day conference for educators, Supporting the Whole Child: 2022 MTSS Summer Conference, on June 21-22 at the Edmond Conference Center. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.