Ralston Crawford’s 1946 oil on canvas painting titled “Wing Fabrication” is a small (30x25 inch) masterpiece of form, space and abstraction.
The royal blue, mustard yellow and arctic white shapes are only vaguely evocative of work in the Curtis Wright Aircraft Plant in Buffalo, NY, where Crawford was assigned as an artist for the U.S. government during WWII.
It’s a painting that Thomas Brent Smith — the recently-appointed Wylodean and Bill Saxon Director of the University of Oklahoma’ s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art — recognized as being among personal favorites in the permanent collection he’s now responsible for.
That’s critical insight, because Smith is best known as an expert in art of the American West. His last gig was director of the Petrie Institute of Western American Art at the Denver Art Museum. Before that, Smith was curator of Art of the American West at the Tucson Museum of Art.
Returning to OU is a homecoming for him, because he earned an art history MA here in 2006. Smith is well versed in The Fred’s assets, and is looking forward to fulfilling its academic and community missions.
“My field of study was the American West,” Smith said. “But I have a varied interest in art that goes well beyond that. The collection of the Southwest is among the great strengths of OU’s museum. We have incredible works by painters working in the Southwest that are wonderful.”
He cited Taos Society painter Walter Ufer’s Native migration picture titled “Going East” (1917) as among OU’s treasures.
“It’s the greatest painting Ufer ever created,” Smith said. “We also have several examples by painter Maynard Dixon.”
Those provide spectacular vistas from the Land of Enchantment, with towering cloud formations, breathtaking arroyos and sturdy horseflesh. Smith’s interests go beyond these.
“In my heart I’m a Modernist,” Smith said. “I love the first half of the 20th century, those are the works I’m always most attracted to. Our State Department collection that the museum acquired really early on have wonderful examples by American Modernists.
“One of my favorites is a painting called ‘Wing Fabrication’ by Ralston Crawford. He was trained in Europe, came back and is loosely grouped with some artists called the Precisionists. This painting is wonderful because it’s a kind of hard-edged abstraction but the context is embedded in the picture. It was made the year after WWII ends and gives you an amazing feel for what’s happening in America at the time.”
Smith admitted that it had to be an exceptional career opportunity to lure him away from the Denver Art Museum.
“OU is special and I’m someone who is really mission-driven,” he said. “Among the many reasons I was drawn to this role is that it offered a unique opportunity to lead a museum where the mission is more complex than just a stand-alone museum. I’m aware of the meaningful impact we can have on people.”
That awareness comes from the impact OU has had on his own life and career.
“My aspiration is that we be the very best in all that we do,” Smith said. “We have all the ingredients to be the very best art museum at a public university. Great collections, wonderful facility and the piece I really want to add to that is being a museum that is deeply integrated with the university and the Norman community.”
Raising The Fred’s profile locally, nationally and internationally is part of Smith’s mission. Building endowment, increasing collections and developing staff are parallel goals where he has demonstrated achievement.
“That comes naturally for me because that was part of the mission for the past 13 years at the Denver Art Museum’s Petrie Institute before I came here,” Smith said. “In that role I had both curatorial and administrative responsibilities.”
Smith glowed about the OU employees he supervises. Word on the street is that’s reflected right back at him from those individuals.
“We have a really dedicated staff at the museum,” Smith said. “Being part of a university, we see a lot of young energy and there’s a lot of talent that works throughout campus, and we’re often the beneficiary of that. I’ve been very impressed by my staff’s skill and what they view, like me, as important work.”
Smith sees taking The Fred’s reins as not just the arrival of a new director, but as the start of a new era in the museum’s history.
“I’m arriving at a really exciting time in the history of the university,” he said. “There’s new leadership at almost every level. It’s incumbent on the museum to create a new financial model, one that marries university support with additional resources.”
The leadership qualities that Smith aspires to are being direct, proactive and calm.
“I strive to be deliberate in my decisions and hope the institution will have those same characteristics,” he said. “I hope that the people who work with me know I’m interested in them, the work they do, their careers and them personally.”
Future exhibitions that will come under Smith’s guidance are works in progress. Art museums plan shows years into the future.
“I’ll be looking to create an exhibition program that really has public interest and is balanced across many forms of art,” he said. “We have to be thinking about the audience first and frame ones that have community appeal. We’ll also be thinking of ways to be collaborative with other departments all over this university campus.”