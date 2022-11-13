OKLAHOMA CITY — The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative is launching a new educational message aimed at preventing and reducing tobacco and vape use among rural Oklahomans ages 13–18.
The initiative is funded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Studies show that rural teenagers are disproportionately at risk for using tobacco and vape products. The new ad, titled “Ain’t Runnin’ Right,” is part of the Down and Dirty campaign.
“Most tobacco users start before they turn 18,” TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said. “Educating today’s youth about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine is vital toward supporting future generations of healthy and tobacco-free Oklahomans.”
“Ain’t Runnin Right” features two male teenagers in a garage working on a truck. They use mechanical knowledge to create an analogy to vaping. They explain how nicotine in vapes contaminates a brain like dirt in car oil, which makes you feel like your mind and body aren’t working properly.
“Ain’t Runnin’ Right” will air on broadcast TV, cable and radio starting Monday. It is the first of a set of educational messages that explain the harms of tobacco use through car analogies.
Teens also can interact with the campaign on social media. “Ain’t Runnin Right” and other youth tobacco prevention messages can be viewed at TSETHealthyYouth.com.
Teens struggling with vaping or other tobacco use are encouraged to enroll in “My Life, My Quit,” a free quit program designed just for them.
“My Life, My Quit” offers free live text support, web chat and phone coaching to Oklahomans ages 13–17.
To sign up for services, teens can text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com to enroll online.
Educators and health care professionals can supplement messages by ordering free, healthy youth resources at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order. Items including flyers, bookmarks and posters focus on healthier eating options, as well as tobacco prevention.
TSET Healthy Youth Initiative is a statewide media effort focused on preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity for Oklahomans ages 13–18.
The initiative promotes healthy lifestyle choices for teens and gives parents resources to support children in maintaining or developing healthy habits for a lifetime. Visit TSETHealthyYouth.com to learn more.
