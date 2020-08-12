Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation received a special recognition from the Joint Special Operations Air Command. Along with a certificate, the nonprofit received an American flag that was flown during a combat mission over Iraq on March 4 on board a MC-12W aircraft in direct support of Operation Deliberate Resolve in the continued fight against ISIS and other terrorist organizations.
When you are mailing DBQs or other types of medical evidence, include a photocopy of the DD-214, a copy of the last percentage letter from the VA, and two forms located on our website. Include all items in one envelope, then mail them to us.
If you have been denied for any claim prior, also send a copy of the VA's denial letter. When needed, the nonprofit may call clients to gather additional information. The mailing address is P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093.
Clients should mail complete packets, rather than sending partial information. Going forward, incomplete packets will be mailed back to clients with instructions on next steps.
Last week, 29 veterans received a disability rating of 100% for service-connected disabilities. These veterans will be eligible for the state benefits of sales tax exemptions, property tax exemptions and other benefits that the state provides for disabled veterans.
Sixty-four veterans were awarded disability ratings from 10% to 90%. This group will be eligible for VA Health Care, and some of them may be eligible for other state benefits. One surviving spouse was awarded benefits.
If you would like to help make a difference, the nonprofit welcomes financial support. We spend over $30,000 each month in direct support of the veterans and family members we serve. We transport many homeless veterans to our location each week to help make a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served in the military.
To make a donation, contact Lora at 550-8806, Ext. 101. Monetary donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093.
Thank you to all veterans and their families for their service to the United States of America. Semper fi.
Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is not affiliated with any other organization. Dale K. Graham is a VA accredited claims agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.