Our organization has suffered the same as our veterans and other small businesses since this pandemic reached our shores. Many of the veterans and surviving spouses who we assist are the most vulnerable to the virus. To protect them along with our volunteers, we temporarily suspended our operations several months ago.
We will continue accepting claims that are mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093. If you are a new client and need to send your claim by mail, visit dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org and fill out an intake sheet along with a list of your disabilities that are currently rated by VA or have been denied. Also, enclose a copy of your DD-214, a completed VA Form 21-22A signed twice and a VA Form 21-0966 signed once.
If you are a current client and you need to send your DBQs or other follow-up documents, you can mail those to us or submit them at intakeq.com/new/jp1iTG.
We are beginning to accept a few of the men and women by appointment only who are in the most need of assistance. We are prioritizing who will be assisted in our building, starting with surviving spouses. The second group will be veterans 70 years of age or more who are not receiving VA benefits.
We do not see any way that we could ever be able to serve the 150 veterans and spouses each day as we did before. Only those who have appointments will be able to enter our building. We plan to be open three days weekly from 8 a.m. to noon each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Currently, we are in the process of converting everything we do to electronic files. In the future, you could be seen by a volunteer on your computer or smartphone. Our new system will enable veterans to fill out their intake sheet and other forms electronically from home.
We also plan to have volunteers who will be able to assist veterans from their homes. We are investing heavily in a system to directly upload veterans' applications for benefits into the VA computer system.
These changes will be a life-changing experience for both our volunteers and the veterans, as well as surviving spouses we serve.
Last week, 23 veterans received a disability rating of 100% for service-connected disabilities. These veterans will be eligible for the state benefits of sales tax exemptions, property tax exemptions and other benefits that our state provides for disabled veterans.
Twenty-four veterans were awarded disability ratings from 10% to 90%. This group of men and women will be eligible for VA Health Care, and some of them may be eligible for other state benefits. One surviving spouse was awarded benefits.
If you would like to help us make a difference, we welcome your financial support. We spend over $30,000 each month in direct support of the veterans and family members we serve. We transport many homeless veterans to our Norman location each week to help make a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served in the military.
If you are interested in including us in a gift, contact Lora at 550-8806, Ext. 101. Monetary donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093. Thank you to all veterans and their families for their service to the U.S. Semper fi.
Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is not affiliated with any other organization. Dale K. Graham is a VA accredited claims agent.
