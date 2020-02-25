Veteran of the week Edward Factor served as a member of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He makes his home in Wewoka.
The Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is excited to partner with the Oklahoma Dental Foundation in providing free dental care for veterans. The mobile dental clinic will be on site and will see patients on April 6-9. The foundation is 1268 N. Interstate Drive in Norman.
Appointments start at 9 a.m., and they can assist 10 veterans per day. Call 550-8806, Ext. 101, and ask for Paige to schedule an appointment.
Join us March 6-8 at the Oklahoma City Auto Show at the Bennett Event Center at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. Come check out all the new 2020 vehicles and play mini-golf to benefit our foundation.
Last week, I was in Norman on Wednesday picking up a few items at the ice cream store near our foundation.
When I left, we drove by our building to check on things, and there were already people in line waiting at 6 p.m. I guess our reputation is growing.
When I arrive at 3:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday to start helping them, there are usually more in line than we can accommodate that day. We are limiting the number seen to 150 each day we are open.
Submitting evidence with the application for benefits is the reason the veterans who we are helping apply for benefits or for a re-evaluation are approved at a much higher percentage.
It looks like this will be another record year for veterans who receive a 100% rating and for the number who receive ratings from 10% to 90% for service-connected disabilities.
Last week, 36 veterans received the 100% rating and will receive a combined annual $1,145,740. Fifty-nine veterans were rated at 10-90% and will receive a combined annual $1,034,954.
One surviving spouse was awarded benefits and will receive $16,082 a year. Our volunteers are passionate about the belief that the men and women who served in the military deserve the VA benefits they are eligible to receive.
We welcome your support. We spend over $30,000 each month in direct support of the veterans and family members we serve. We are transporting many homeless veterans to our Norman location each week to begin the process of making a difference in the lives of the men and women who have served in the military.
We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit and are wholly dependent on donations and local grants. We are not funded by any government entity.
For those of you who would like to be a donor to our program, your donations are always appreciated and may be tax-exempt. We accept donations of vehicles that can be given to veterans in need or sold to raise funds to continue our mission.
You can shop items from our Amazon charity list to stock our food pantry and shop AmazonSmile with us as the charity. We will receive 0.5% of your eligible purchases. If you are interested in including us in a gift, contact Lora at 550-8806, Ext. 101. Monetary donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093.
Food sacks are available for those who need them. If you need a ride to and from a VA medical appointment or our foundation, call 550-8806, ext. 105, for Clayton or ext. 106 for Louie.
Visit dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org. Semper fi.
Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is not affiliated with any other organization. Dale K. Graham is a VA accredited claims agent.
