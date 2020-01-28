Congratulations to our veteran of the week, Angelia Harris. She served our country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force. Thank you for your service.
Many veterans never received a real welcome home after their time serving this great nation. Please greet the veterans you meet with a welcome home and a thank you for their service. As more and more servicemen and women are getting deployed, I ask that you keep them in your prayers.
Every few weeks, I receive reports from a veteran or surviving spouse who was told not to go to our foundation because we charge for our services. We never will charge anyone for helping them.
During the past 30 years, over 100,000 veterans have been assisted with their applications. All organizations should only focus on what they can do to help the men and women who served and not badmouth others that do the same. We should all work together.
What we have accomplished with our evidence-based claims system and the financial support we give to veterans and surviving spouses is unheard of in any of the national or state veterans services organizations.
We have veterans and surviving spouses who are arriving from all 50 states because of what their friends and families have told them about our organization.
Last week, 26 veterans were rated at 100% for their service-connected disabilities. They will receive a combined annual $1,408,213. Sixty-one veterans received a rating between 10% and 90%. This group of veterans will receive a combined yearly $1,034,103.
Our plans to add additional space from the building next door is becoming a reality. The access door has been installed from our building into that one. We are planning to be able to occupy it in another week or so. I would like to have a place in that area for the Vet Center counselors to visit with veterans who need their services. As we continue this addition, some of our other services will be moved to that area.
Recently, I wrote about adding a second shift of volunteers to be able to take over when our first crew needed a break. I now have a couple of volunteers to help with the triaging of veterans and surviving spouses. As I'm the only one who has access to the VA VBMS computer system to review each veteran's medical records and claims folder, there doesn't seem to be enough hours in the day to do everything that is needed. By having the ability to review a veteran's VA file, we can see why a disability was denied or not rated what we believed it should have been.
We welcome your support. We spend over $30,000 each month in direct support of the veterans and family members we serve. We transport many homeless veterans to our Norman location each week. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit and are wholly dependent on donations and local grants.
We accept donations of vehicles that can be given to veterans in need or sold to raise funds. You can shop items from our Amazon charity list to stock our food pantry and shop AmazonSmile with us as the charity; we will receive 0.5%. If you are interested in including us in a gift, contact Lora at 550-8806, Ext. 101. Monetary donations can be made online or mailed to P.O. Box 592, Washington, OK 73093.
Food sacks are available for those who need them. If you need a ride to and from a VA medical appointment or our foundation, call 550-8806, Ext. 105, for Clayton or Ext. 106 for Louie.
We are available Tuesdays and Thursday mornings at 1268 N. Interstate Drive, Norman, OK 73072. Visit dalekgrahamveteransfoundation.org.
Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation is not affiliated with any other organization. Dale K. Graham is a VA accredited claims agent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.