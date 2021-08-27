The Norman Cultural Connection will host Tibetan monks from Gaden Shartse Monastic College for a series of events Sept. 7-19. Presentations will include a lecture series and the creation of a mandala sand painting. Masks are recommended for attendees.
The presentations will begin with “The Art and Culture of Tibet” from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mainsite Contemporary Art. The event is free and open to the public.
Pet Blessings will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at A1 Pet Emporium, with a suggested donation of $10. Pets need to be on a leash or in a crate.
Tibetan Calligraphy and Butter Sculpture Class will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Norman Public Library Central. Pre-registration is required at pioneer.libnet.info/event/5215985.
Indigenous Welcome Gathering and Indian Hand Games will be hosted at First American United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12.
Creation of the Boundless Love sand mandala will begin with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Monks may be observed throughout the week as they continue the ancient ritual of creating the sand painting. The sand mandala may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14. No events will be hosted Sept. 18. The closing ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
A series of public lectures will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, beginning with “The Power of Loving Kindness” on Tuesday, “Climate Change” on Wednesday and the “Vajravidarin Healing Ritual” on Thursday. Suggested donation for each lecture is $10.
The program is made possible by a grant from the Norman Arts Council Hotel Tax Grant Program, Oklahoma Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH.
Additional support is provided by Gabriel Bird DDS, Velie Law Firm, STASH, Swift Real Estate Company and We Are One Foundation.
The monks are available for personal, business and home blessings. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Marial Martyn, executive director of Norman Cultural Connection, at 201-9991 or email at mmartyn@normancc.org. Norman Cultural Connection is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and has hosted the Sacred Arts of Tibet tour groups since 2008.
The Sacred Arts of Tibet tour groups offer these events to be of service to the world community by nurturing peace, harmony, compassion and tolerance through cultural exchange. NCC is committed to enhancing awareness, understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity, social differences and the wisdom of world cultures by hosting events for the community. Residents can follow Norman Cultural Connection on Facebook or normanculturalconnection.org.