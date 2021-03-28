The Norman Farm Market will open its last season at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds on April 3 before it moves to its new location in 2022.
Open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays April 3 through October, Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper said this season’s market will give a glimpse of what life will be like when the market transfers to The Well, a new wellness complex under construction near the Cleveland County Courthouse in downtown Norman.
Cooper said this season’s market will include new events, programs and partners. Some events include photos with the Easter Bunny on opening day from 8 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Norman Farm Market Vendors Association. Masks must be worn, and parents must take their own photos.
Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension Service will host a Food For Thought series on gardening from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays in April and May in the North Room of the Fairgrounds at no cost. The first session will be “What a Plant Wants: Plant Biology and Botany” on April 13. To register, residents must call the extension office at 321-4774 or email courtney.dekalb@okstate.edu.
The market also will have 4-H demonstrations on the second and third Saturdays of the month, live music, blood drives and other activities.
“There is so much going on this year,” Cooper said.
COVID-19 made the market expand how it got products to customers last year, Cooper said. A couple weeks after opening, the market will go live with an online market at localline.ca/normanfarmmarket, allowing residents to place orders for vendors’ goods and pick them up inside the fairgrounds.
Cooper said she hopes to build off this concept to eventually create an online drive-through and drop-off, offering sustainable, long-term food to those who have little to no access.
“I think that if last year taught us anything, it’s that we need community and we need local food. The farmers market supports both of those, and I can’t wait to continue connecting consumers to local farms that produced their food,” said Cooper, who took over as manager last season after previously running the Pauls Valley market.
She also said the inside layout has been changed to allow for better flow and less traffic. Hand-washing stations are available and vendors must wear masks.
Cooper said this season will have 54 total vendors, 20% of which are new to the market. She has seen an uptick in local farms and several new farmers, as well as a lot of new bakers.
She said it’s encouraging to see more locally-grown food and products, as well as new entrepreneurial ventures.
This season, Loveworks Leadership is hosting a booth called Business Boot-up in the back part of the market building, featuring children’s’ products. Real Kitchen, which sells salsa, and Wristworld, which sells augmented reality wristbands, will be featured Tuesdays and Saturdays. A third slot will be open to different children ages 8 to 15 to sell their products.
Cooper said the market also offers a Double Up Oklahoma grant, provided by Hunger Free Oklahoma, which allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beneficiaries to receive one-to-one matches for purchases of locally-grown fruits and vegetables.
Cooper said market sales last year were up for some vendors and down for others, and the market saw roughly 2,000 customers inside each week. When the grocery stores sold out, she noticed that their vendors sold out, which she thought was encouraging.
“Everything was so crazy this time last year,” she said.
Angie Steele with Steele Family Farms in Washington said last year was her biggest year in her six years as a vendor at the market. Lots of customers wanted to buy her handcrafted goat milk products, including soaps, body butter, moisturizers, facial products and bath salts.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody in person this year,” Steele said, adding that she saw about a 25% drop in face-to-face sales last year at the market compared to past years. However, her regular customers still returned.
“The Norman Farm Market is what made us a staple in Oklahoma. They helped us build our business from the ground up,” she said. “Our business has grown leaps and bounds just from the people that we meet out there.”
Carey Wooliver with Canadian Valley Farms in Lexington said there were times last season when her booth was very busy, and her sales of pork, eggs and vegetables were up an estimated 150%.
“You couldn’t produce enough last year, because families were concerned about food,” she said. “The food system was fragile. It was weird to experience it.”
Wooliver said the Norman market lets her provide perspective and training for her seven children, who range in age from 8 to 21. Every week she alternates which kids help, teaching them how to interact with customers and count back change.
“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with our customers,” Wooliver said.
Cooper said next year’s market will still be open Tuesdays and Saturdays, and she would like to add a few extra days and eventually run year round.
She said The Well, which is a Cleveland County Health Department project with multiple partners, will have something going on most of the time, including a Norman Regional clinic, meeting rooms, a kitchen for cooking demonstrations, workout classes and cooking and nutritional information.
She said The Well is on schedule to open in September, just before the end of the current market season.
