There’s a lovely, aesthetic symmetry to the film “Oklahoma Mon Amour” being screened at the 2021 Norman Film Festival (NFF).
The film and its Norman-based director Carolina Rueda have won recognition at festivals in Chicago, Houston, Japan, Canada, Spain and Germany since its debut early this year. To date, there has not been a public screening here of “Oklahoma Mon Amour.”
That will change Sept. 10, when the 70-minute drama is scheduled to be shown outside The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave. Festivities will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a mini concert by musician Katie Williams, who is both actor in the film and contributed music to the soundtrack. There will also be a question and answer session with director Rueda, score composer Geoffrey Burch and members of the cast, including beloved Oklahoma poet, actor and writer David Slemmons. The film will screen at twilight.
“I’m excited, humble and thankful to NFF for the special invitation for ‘Oklahoma Mon Amour’ to be screened here,” Rueda said. “This is our Oklahoma premiere, which we’ve been wanting to have since the movie came out. I knew I wanted it to be at the NFF. This is such a Norman film.”
Rueda is a Colombian national who first came here as an undergraduate student at the University of Oklahoma. Then she left to get a PhD at the University of Pittsburg, and did professional television, video and film work in California with time for a return to Colombia. Rueda returned to Norman when her celebrated spouse Marcelo Rioseco, a poet, writer and editor, received a career opportunity at OU.
“I love the university and Norman community, and so many people from here were involved in making the film,” Rueda said. “It’s very special and dear to me.”
Another highlight for Rueda is recognition of her film by the Female Filmmakers Festival Berlin (Germany).
“It’s a beautiful festival and they put a lot of effort into it,” Rueda said. “We entered and it was a wonderful surprise to be selected.”
“Oklahoma Mon Amour” has won a handful of awards from around the world, and Rueda detailed specific reasons for why she believes that’s happened. Obviously it’s good, but there are some aspects of the film that are unique.
“It’s a hybrid genre film,” Rueda said. “There’s a fictional story with film essay-type commentary. Those two layers are connected and parallel to each other. It makes it special.”
“Oklahoma Mon Amour” was filmed in black and white, which has unique artistic appeal for many in the film world. Norman’s David Slemmons is a key cast member playing U.S. journalist Leam Gaertner.
The drama is about a family, including Gaertner’s British spouse Fiona and their children Nico and Sebastian, who are scattered across the globe away from each other. Starting in the mid-1990s and cutting to 2016, the action occurs in Mexico, London and the fictional Oklahoma burg of Ava. Scenes depicting Ava were shot in Norman. The plot involves political activism and a resulting tragedy that splits the family. Personal anxiety, search for identity and a mission of two brothers to reunite are at the film’s heart.
“My goal was to make a multi-cultural film, because that’s the kind of person I am,” Rueda said. “A connection between Mexico and Oklahoma was the base for me. The story is kind of like mine in reverse. I came from Latin America to the USA, immersed myself in this culture, and the film character Nico does the opposite.”
NFF board member Chase Spivey, one of the festival’s founding spark plugs, is delighted Rueda’s film is part of the 2021 programming. Indeed, it’s more than that.
“Our flagship show is ‘Oklahoma Mon Amour,’” Spivey said. “The reason we started the festival was to give local filmmakers an opportunity to share their films, to give them promotion and a venue where they can screen their work. It’s exactly why we’re here. Showing Carolina Rueda’s film is a unique opportunity. I’m really glad we’ve been able to partner with her.”
NFF will be all-outdoor events, and will be running in conjunction with next Friday’s Art Walk. Films will be screened on patios at Beer is Good Brewing Company, Red Brick Bar, Lazy Circles Brewing and The Depot. Admission to watch the films is free. Screenings on the patios will start at 6:30 p.m.
“All films will be family appropriate,” Spivey said. “PG-13 at most.”
NFF is a volunteer-run event. Last year, it was a virtual festival.
“2021, we are scaling it way down to the essentials,” Spivey said. “We’re hoping to continue the festival’s evolution that’s still open and free to the community without relying on local business sponsorships.”