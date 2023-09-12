Perhaps in your travels about town you have noticed a vehicle with multiple antennas or a special license plate with a “5” in it like W5NOR.
If you have then you saw a Ham, an Amateur Radio Operator. Hams make up .02 percent of the population. Maybe you have even worried about if something happens, and cell phones are worthless how are you going to communicate with loved ones or get help. Amateur Radio is the answer and it’s nothing like the old Citizens Band radio that so many are familiar with.
In order to become a Ham, you must first pass a multiple-choice test that is graded and then, when you pass, the score is sent to the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC then issues your “Call Sign”, and you are legal to “get on the air”. This first test usually grants you the Technician classification and allows you to talk mostly around your area normally a 40–50-mile range. But if you want to be able to talk around the world then you must take another test and become a General class operator.
And yes, indeed it does open the world up to you. You can make new friends in Italy or England or how about Brazil? You pick a country, and you will find hams who are just as interested in talking to someone in the States as you are talking to them.
Norman is extremely fortunate to have a local club with a current membership of 280 Hams, the largest in Oklahoma. The “South Canadian Amateur Radio Society” or affectionally called SCARS which is a 501c3 organization and has a long history of service to the Norman community. One of the activities the club’s members participate in weekly is the monitoring of the City’s Emergency siren system. Every Saturday at noon when the sirens are blaring there is a SCARS member who is checking its function and condition for the Norman Office of Emergency Management.
This year especially the citizens of Norman have observed how valuable those sirens are. One evening of note in March they were sounded nine times to warn citizens of impending danger and to take cover and protect their loved ones. Club members also work with the National Weather Service Severe Storms Center as its eyes around the Norman area to confirm what radar is showing and to report damage to Emergency Management.
If you remember the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico two years ago, it was an Amateur Radio Operator who first reported it to the world. Why you may ask didn’t they just report it via cell phone? The answer to that is all the commercial and public service communication infrastructure for the country was destroyed. It was a Ham who put together his equipment and a couple of car batteries and used his training to make a simple wire antenna to broadcast to the world what they had suffered.
He along with other Hams in the country flowed information about needs, shortages and reported injuries and deaths for the next three weeks until supplies arrived for the country to once again be able to take over that task.
The SCARS group does much more in the community besides aiding Emergency Management. They also conduct free classes for anyone wishing to become a Ham. The only cost is for the book and that is less than $10. Perhaps you have stopped by their booth at the Norman Night Out at the Mall or their display at Max Westheimer Airport during their yearly open house. The club also conducts a weekly “Elmer Night” where experienced Hams meet and assist new Hams with equipment questions or teach them on how to construct their own antennas.
The South Canadian Amateur Radio Society meets the second Saturday of every month at Norman Fire Station 7, located on Goddard Drive at Max Westheimer Airport starting at 9 AM and every Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM at the same location for Elmer Night. For further information, please go to www.w5nor.org. Who knows, perhaps you will become Radio Active as well.
