For many, the end of Thanksgiving signals the beginning of the holiday season and traditions that come with it.
In Norman, the days following the holiday often reflect the rest of the country — Black Friday shopping and holiday decorations are the focus. But many in the community also tune in to Bedlam, where the University of Oklahoma takes to the gridiron against Oklahoma State.
It’s often no exception for Norman-area officials, who have their own versions of these traditions as well as their own unique rituals to kick off the season.
The Transcript reached out to local officials to discover what traditions they follow after Thanksgiving. From shopping to decorating and silly antics, which ones do you share?
Cleveland County District 3 Commissioner Harald Haralson
“Depending on what the family wants to do, we may put up our Christmas decorations or go to the Craft Festival at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. It’s a fun place to find unique gifts, and Sue enjoys meeting the craftspeople and artisans there. The most important thing is spending time with loved ones. That’s the tradition that matters most.”
Cleveland County District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy
“For me, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks to God for the blessings in our lives. It is also about family. I have a tradition that my two sons and I have held since they were very young boys — we go to Bass Pro together the day after Thanksgiving and wait in long lines to get our pictures made with Santa that we give to my wife at Christmas. They are as tall as me now, and we look pretty goofy standing next to Santa, but my wife loves it, and it is an awesome time I get to spend with my boys!”
Cleveland County District 1 Commissioner
Rod Cleveland
“For many years, the Cleveland family Thanksgiving Holiday tradition started with me picking up the Norman Transcript and the Oklahoman for my wife, Christine. I would prepare the Thanksgiving meal for my four children and our parents while Christine would browse the ads in the paper to game plan her Black Friday shopping spree. It was more about the experience than it was about the commerce.
“One memorable Thanksgiving was at my grandparents’ farm in Beams, Oklahoma, just east of Durant. We had Thanksgiving with my cousins on my dad’s side. Black Friday shopping started at midnight at the Durant Walmart.
“Nowadays, with grown children — of which two are married — we have found travelling for the Holiday gives us a chance to come together as a family and take time to relax and enjoy each other. This Thanksgiving season, Christine and I are thankful for family and friends. We appreciate living in a community that has a big heart for giving and serving. From the Cleveland Family to all, Happy Thanksgiving.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark
“The day after Thanksgiving, we decorate the tree and deck the house out with our holiday decor. While Black Friday isn’t really my speed, I enjoy participating in Giving Tuesday and supporting Norman nonprofit organizations.”
Cleveland County Chief District Judge Jeff Virgin
“My new favorite after-Thanksgiving tradition is picking out and decorating our Christmas tree with our two daughters. They get so excited. And of course, there is always OU football the following weekend. That usually means watching OU win Bedlam while eating Thanksgiving leftovers. Let’s hope we can pull out another win this season. But absolutely no shopping!”
Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce CEO
“My post-Thanksgiving traditions revolve around spending time with my family, watching OU football and enjoying delicious leftovers. Plus, shopping Norman for my Christmas gift-giving.